Why Gary Burghoff's Radar Left M*A*S*H

Running for eleven seasons, "M*A*S*H" might be the best ever television remake of a movie, and Gary Burghoff was the film's only actor who returned to reprise his role. Unfortunately, he left before the series ended for personal reasons, including the feeling he wasn't being given enough to do.

In both the film and the TV series, Burghoff played Cpl. Walter O'Reilly, a quirky young soldier who always carries a teddy bear and who earned the nickname "Radar" thanks to his uncanny ability to show up right when he's needed without being called. Despite the show being a critical hit and a ratings juggernaut, though, Burghoff didn't stick around for its entire run, and his final fate remains one of "M*A*S*H's" biggest unanswered questions. Early in the show's eighth season, the actor departed the series in a two-part installment titled "Goodbye Radar." But the character wasn't written off for story reasons — it was the actor himself who made the decision to leave because he wasn't happy with how his role was working out in the series.

Director Charles S. Dubin, who helmed a whopping 44 episodes of the series, told the Television Academy Foundation that Burghoff had a knack for making people feel bad for him, saying, "He felt ... not neglected, but he felt he wasn't getting his proper dues, in a way." But dissatisfaction with his role wasn't the only reason Burghoff stepped away from "M*A*S*H," as Dubin revealed that the star's personal problems were also getting in the way.