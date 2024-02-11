M*A*S*H - The Strange Story Of Radar's Teddy Bear & What Happened To It

From 1972 to 1983, "M*A*S*H" featured an eclectic cast of characters, including Alan Alda's Benjamin "Hawkeye" Pierce, Loretta Swit's Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan, and Gary Burghoff's Walter "Radar" O'Reilly. Yes, nicknames were big at the CBS medical dramedy's 4077th surgical unit, but one "character" who remained nameless was Radar's teddy bear.

First appearing in the Season 1 episode "I Hate a Mystery," the bear, which was added to the show after an actor found it on the set, is discovered under Radar's bed during a room search by Colonel Blake (McLean Stevenson). The stuffed bear made cameos throughout the series as a comforting security blanket for Radar, but was never given a moniker. While Burghoff and the nameless bear left "M*A*S*H" after seven seasons, a similar bear is added to a time capsule in the series' penultimate episode, "As Time Goes By." In a poignant scene, Hawkeye famously holds up the substitute bear and says, "This is my contribution. Radar left me this. Let it stand for all the soldiers who came over here as boys and left as men."

Fast forward several decades, and Burghoff revealed that the missing prop had been in the possession of a set designer. In 2007, the actor told The Orlando Sentinel, "Actually, it disappeared for 30 years and then turned up at an auction two years ago. A medical student bought it for $11,500. He was kind enough to sell it back to me." In 2014, Oak Auctions posted a listing for the original "M*A*S*H" teddy bear. An accompanying handwritten note penned by Burghoff gave new details about the toy, including the fact that the actor had secretly nicknamed it "Tiger."