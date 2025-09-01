Love Island Icon Chris Taylor Got His Barbie Role In The Best Way Possible

Chris Taylor may be best known for his Casanova ways on "Love Island" UK, but one Barbie has a soft spot for him — and she happens to be the most important Barbie in Barbie Land, Margot Robbie. That's why he has a small cameo as an award show host giving out the equivalent of a Nobel Peace Prize to a horse at the behest of Ryan Gosling's Ken in the box-office blockbuster, "Barbie."

"There is a bit of a backstory," Taylor told LADbible on the "Barbie" red carpet (via The Independent). He explained that Robbie had spied Taylor and his fellow "Love Island" compatriots on the red carpet at the UK premiere for "Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn," and Robbie, a self-professed fan of the reality dating show, invited them to the event's afterparty.

Once they arrived, Taylor was subjected to the royal treatment. "So she comes up to me like 'Chris!' and I'm like, 'What the f*** is going on?' I dunno, she must have just remembered me from then," he said. One thing led to another, including Taylor's cameo, which is intact in all cuts of the film. But while this gave Taylor's potential acting career a promising start, it looks like he's interested in keeping it real.