Love Island Icon Chris Taylor Got His Barbie Role In The Best Way Possible
Chris Taylor may be best known for his Casanova ways on "Love Island" UK, but one Barbie has a soft spot for him — and she happens to be the most important Barbie in Barbie Land, Margot Robbie. That's why he has a small cameo as an award show host giving out the equivalent of a Nobel Peace Prize to a horse at the behest of Ryan Gosling's Ken in the box-office blockbuster, "Barbie."
"There is a bit of a backstory," Taylor told LADbible on the "Barbie" red carpet (via The Independent). He explained that Robbie had spied Taylor and his fellow "Love Island" compatriots on the red carpet at the UK premiere for "Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn," and Robbie, a self-professed fan of the reality dating show, invited them to the event's afterparty.
Once they arrived, Taylor was subjected to the royal treatment. "So she comes up to me like 'Chris!' and I'm like, 'What the f*** is going on?' I dunno, she must have just remembered me from then," he said. One thing led to another, including Taylor's cameo, which is intact in all cuts of the film. But while this gave Taylor's potential acting career a promising start, it looks like he's interested in keeping it real.
Barbie remains Chris Taylor's only acting gig
Chris Taylor has mainly stuck with reality shows over the course of his career, either hosting them or appearing as a guest. Much of the fame he's accrued has been from his "Love Island" sojourn; he entered during Day 37 and was eliminated on Day 52. As of press time, "Barbie" remains his sole acting gig, but he hasn't faded from the spotlight since his big-screen debut.
In addition to "Love Island," Taylor has appeared as a contestant twice on the British version of "Supermarket Sweep's" "Love Island" special, "Celebrity Dinner Date," "Celebs Go Dating," through which he managed to survive for ten episodes, and the ice skating-based competition show "Dancing on Ice," where he placed seventh on the seventeenth series — despite having to change partners mid-stream.
Taylor was also one of several "Love Island" contestants to land their own reality show on MTV's "Living the Dream," which only lasted a single season. In 2024, he appeared on "Love Island: All Stars" but only made it to week six before the public dumped him. He's slated to appear on "Celebrity Hunted" in 2026, which will pit his hiding skills against trackers who are dedicated to tracking a variety of contestants down. Not a bad resume for a guy who's just a Ken.
