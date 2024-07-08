The Surprising Movie Eddie Murphy Calls His Best Role

Eddie Murphy is one of the most prolific comedic performers of the last several decades. The biggest Eddie Murphy movies of all time, from "Beverly Hills Cop" to "Shrek," make full use of his hilarious sensibilities, and while everyone undoubtedly has a film they love most from the actor, his favorite may catch some by surprise.

Murphy reflected on his career with The New York Times and revealed the role he loves the most. "'Nutty Professor' — that stuff is real," he explained. "Those makeups that Rick Baker did, that turn you into another person and there's no sign of me: I could walk in a room, and a person wouldn't even know it was me." The interviewer voiced how much they enjoyed Murphy's work in "Bowfinger," but the actor laid out his reasoning for why "Nutty Professor" holds a special place in his heart. "I like 'Bowfinger,' but I could think of 20 other actors that could have played that role. I can't think of another person that could do 'Nutty Professor,'" he continued.

There may be another reason why Murphy holds the film in such high esteem. After all, "The Nutty Professor" effectively saved Murphy's career in the 1990s after a string of box-office duds. The fact it's one of Murphy's finest performances and features so many moments of his comedic genius is just the icing on the cake.