12 Best Movies Like Uncharted

It wasn't long ago that Hollywood was leery of turning video games into movies, and for good reason. After all, the medium had been the source of some serious box office flops, and even the ones that weren't awful were rarely blockbusters. That's changed in recent years, with "Uncharted" proving to be another in a string of box office hits based on wildly popular video game franchises.

The film stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, a bartender who gets swept up in a grand adventure after he's approached by relic hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) for his help in locating Magellan's lost treasure. To find it, they'll have to do some serious sleuthing, uncover clues, and put the pieces of a 500-year-old puzzle back together, all before a rival mercenary gets there first. But their greatest enemy might be each other, as Drake and Sullivan can't seem to get out of each other's way.

The latest in a long line of high-adventure action movies that send their heroes on epic, globe-trotting quests, "Uncharted" has plenty of fellow films that you should be watching. So pack your bags, strap on a sidearm, and get ready for adventure, because we've unearthed 12 movies to curb your appetite while you wait for Uncharted 2.