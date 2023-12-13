Uncharted 2: Mark Wahlberg Confirms One Thing About His Sully Return

Mark Wahlberg is teasing his return as Sully in "Uncharted 2."

Before PlayStation Productions debuted their adaptations of "The Last of Us" and "Twisted Metal" to positive reviews, the Sony-owned studio brought "Uncharted" to the big screen. The film is based on Naughty Dog's beloved action-adventure video game franchise of the same name, widely considered a crown jewel of the PlayStation catalog. After several failed attempts at giving "Uncharted" the Hollywood treatment, Sony tied director Ruben Fleischer down for the long-gestating project. With Tom Holland in the lead role as adventurer Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as his best friend and mentor Victor "Sully" Sullivan, "Uncharted" posted strong numbers at the box office despite underwhelming reviews.

With a worldwide gross of $400 million, the movie was a profitable release for PlayStation Productions. While the sequel hasn't officially been greenlit, talks of a follow-up have been bubbling for quite some time. Now, Wahlberg has finally started teasing the inevitable "Uncharted 2" and what his character will look like. "I've heard lots of different ideas," he told The Direct. "I know somebody's written a script, and they're still working on it, and it would consist of having the mustache the whole entire time. Which completely makes sense; obviously, in that final scene, I have the mustache."

For those unaware of Uncharted lore, Sully is always seen sporting a mustache in the games. Wahlberg's iteration didn't have one until the movie's post-credits sequence. Sully fans should rest easy knowing the character will rock his classic look in the sequel.