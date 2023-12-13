Uncharted 2: Mark Wahlberg Confirms One Thing About His Sully Return
Mark Wahlberg is teasing his return as Sully in "Uncharted 2."
Before PlayStation Productions debuted their adaptations of "The Last of Us" and "Twisted Metal" to positive reviews, the Sony-owned studio brought "Uncharted" to the big screen. The film is based on Naughty Dog's beloved action-adventure video game franchise of the same name, widely considered a crown jewel of the PlayStation catalog. After several failed attempts at giving "Uncharted" the Hollywood treatment, Sony tied director Ruben Fleischer down for the long-gestating project. With Tom Holland in the lead role as adventurer Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as his best friend and mentor Victor "Sully" Sullivan, "Uncharted" posted strong numbers at the box office despite underwhelming reviews.
With a worldwide gross of $400 million, the movie was a profitable release for PlayStation Productions. While the sequel hasn't officially been greenlit, talks of a follow-up have been bubbling for quite some time. Now, Wahlberg has finally started teasing the inevitable "Uncharted 2" and what his character will look like. "I've heard lots of different ideas," he told The Direct. "I know somebody's written a script, and they're still working on it, and it would consist of having the mustache the whole entire time. Which completely makes sense; obviously, in that final scene, I have the mustache."
For those unaware of Uncharted lore, Sully is always seen sporting a mustache in the games. Wahlberg's iteration didn't have one until the movie's post-credits sequence. Sully fans should rest easy knowing the character will rock his classic look in the sequel.
Mark Wahlberg wants Uncharted 2 to be better than the first
Mark Wahlberg is no stranger to physical transformations. To play the titular role in the faith-based drama "Father Stu," the actor gained over 30 pounds. And for his portrayal as a bodybuilder in Michael Bay's "Pain and Gain," Wahlberg put on 40 pounds of muscle in just two months. For "Uncharted," it was clearly no different, as the actor had to successfully grow out his facial hair to bring Sully's iconic look to life. "I spent quite a bit of time growing it because, at one point, we tried to do it with a fake mustache, and, I don't know," he told The Direct. Ultimately, Walhberg is glad that fans liked the facial hair. "When I finally got the mustache, people really appreciated it. And it was a nice tag to the end of that film."
With Sully confirmed to have a mustache in the sequel, one can't help but imagine what else a second Uncharted film could entail. The first movie ends with the reveal that Nathan Drake's brother, Sam (Rudy Pankow), is alive and well, albeit locked in prison. While the sequel will more than likely continue this plot point, Wahlberg is hopeful that "Uncharted 2" will improve upon its predecessor, saying, "So if we can make it better than the first, you know, I'd be open to it, but I only know as much as you do right now."