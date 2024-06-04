Stranger Things Season 5 Leak Confirms A Huge Change To Vecna
Based on the ending of "Stranger Things" Season 4, the show's 5th season will be bigger than anything it has featured before. Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) is loose and Hawkins is under a more severe threat from the Upside Down than ever. Oh, and per the X, formerly known as Twitter, account @SThingsSpoilers, the actor playing the powerful monster at the center of it all is strolling about the show's central Creel House set, wearing a snazzy brown three-piece suit.
Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays Vecna, was spotted yesterday on the Creel House set of #StrangerThings5! pic.twitter.com/FntbSCIu2L
— Stranger Things Spoilers (@SThingsSpoilers) June 4, 2024
These images may show the series' big bad Vecna in a fully human form, looking like an older version of his original self, Henry Creel. Spending some time as a distinguished gentleman is all fine and well for the villain, if it wasn't for one thing. As "Stranger Things" Season 4 reveals, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) ended Vecna's reign of terror by beating him so hard that she opened a portal to the Upside Down and cast him through it, which damaged Henry's body so badly that he became Vecna — the physically decayed, yet powerful entity that exerts its force over the strange dimension.
Vecna comes in many forms
While fans have to wait until "Stranger Things" Season 5 drops to find out the truth behind Vecna's new wardrobe, it's good to keep in mind that the villain has taken many forms over the course of the show. Vecna's impressive power set includes plenty of opportunities to manipulate the mind, and it's entirely possible that his human form and uncharacteristically refined attire are just how he chooses to manifest for one poor soul or another.
As it stands, the protagonist who most likely has to deal with Vecna-themed visions is arguably the villain's long-time target. Sadie Sink's Max may wake up from her Season 4 coma at some point, but in the beginning of "Stranger Things" Season 5, it wouldn't be out of the question for Vecna to haunt her dreams. After all, Vecna was inspired by three classic horror monsters, including the "Nightmare on Elm Street" villain Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund).
Speculation aside, the exact nature of Vecna's suit-wearing incarnation is still shrouded in mystery. For all fans know, the images could depict Jamie Campbell Bower playing Henry Creel's long-lost uncle. Perhaps this question — along with all the other lingering ones — will be answered when "Stranger Things" returns in 2025.