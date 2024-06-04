Stranger Things Season 5 Leak Confirms A Huge Change To Vecna

While fans have to wait until "Stranger Things" Season 5 drops to find out the truth behind Vecna's new wardrobe, it's good to keep in mind that the villain has taken many forms over the course of the show. Vecna's impressive power set includes plenty of opportunities to manipulate the mind, and it's entirely possible that his human form and uncharacteristically refined attire are just how he chooses to manifest for one poor soul or another.

As it stands, the protagonist who most likely has to deal with Vecna-themed visions is arguably the villain's long-time target. Sadie Sink's Max may wake up from her Season 4 coma at some point, but in the beginning of "Stranger Things" Season 5, it wouldn't be out of the question for Vecna to haunt her dreams. After all, Vecna was inspired by three classic horror monsters, including the "Nightmare on Elm Street" villain Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund).

Speculation aside, the exact nature of Vecna's suit-wearing incarnation is still shrouded in mystery. For all fans know, the images could depict Jamie Campbell Bower playing Henry Creel's long-lost uncle. Perhaps this question — along with all the other lingering ones — will be answered when "Stranger Things" returns in 2025.