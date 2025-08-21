Strange New Worlds Season 3 May Have Just Made Doctor Who Canon In Star Trek

Whovians and Trekkies have long dreamed of the day when their franchises would cross paths. That day has finally come thanks to a TARDIS (which stands for Time and Relative Dimension in Space) cameo in the "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 3 episode "The Sehlat Who Ate Its Tail." The iconic blue police phone booth popped up in a don't-blink moment, floating in the distance behind the Enterprise amid a vast ocean of space detritus inside the belly of a massive scavenger ship. Most of the vessels within the scavenger ship appear to have been stripped down to junk, but "Doctor Who" fans know the TARDIS to be impenetrable. After all, even the assembled hordes of Genghis Khan couldn't get through that door.

The TARDIS Easter egg is a great moment for fans of both franchises, but it's actually just the cherry on the cake of a "Strange New Worlds" episode that has some real "Doctor Who" vibes. From the mysterious, monstrous foes behind the scavenger ship, which is known across the galaxy thanks to a legendary tale, to the episode's twist ending, there's a lot for "Doctor Who" fans to love in "The Sehlat Who Ate Its Tail." Even Pelia's (Carol Kane) thrift store-chic bedroom, a sprawling cabinet of curiosities marvelously overflowing with wonderful treasures from across the centuries, has a distinct Whovian vibe to it. The only thing missing from this episode is the Doctor himself.