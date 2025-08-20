Honey Don't! Review: Margaret Qualley's Crime Comedy Is Full Of Misfires

The first act of "Honey Don't!" moves along like a freight train, layering in comedy, quirky characters, and the kind of B-movie aura that Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke are clearly going for. We know who the protagonist is, what she wants, what she's hoping to get out of her search. We know she's emotionally closed off from people around her, and that her keen analytical mind doesn't miss much. We're all set up for a crime adventure.

Then the second act arrives, and while certain threads from the first remain in place, things get tangled. New characters arrive who either make little impact or feel like they should be a bigger deal than they actually are. Moments set up to create some kind of emotional punch pass by like tumbleweeds, then disappear altogether. More side-stories muddy the 89-minute runtime, to the point that you're left wondering if you've only watched part of a movie. It would be naive to assume that none of this was intentional, and Coen and Cooke are clearly inspired by films that would've been heavily trimmed with a lot left implied in the story simply because of their exploitation roots. But that doesn't hide the cracks, and neither does the competence.

And the competence is definitely there. Margaret Qualley's not doing her best work, and can't surpass what she does in "Drive-Away Dolls," but your eye still instantly goes to her. Aubrey Plaza's a great foil for Qualley in this kind of film, Chris Evans is clearly having a blast, and Charlie Day almost steals the whole movie as a cop who just can't understand the way Honey's daily life is different from his own. The film is crisp and bright and well-shot and staged. It just ... never coalesces, and while a film doesn't need any kind of message or satisfying conclusion to work, it does need a sense of direction. By the time it's over, "Honey Don't!" has lost what little direction it had, leaving its deliberate over-the-top qualities feeling hollow, and its attempts at depth feeling shallow. There's a lot to like, but all of those things don't make a whole, and we're left wanting something more.

"Honey Don't!" hits theaters on August 22.