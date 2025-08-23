How Shawn Hatosy's Andrew 'Pope' Cody Dies In Animal Kingdom

"Animal Kingdom" was always a show that wasn't afraid of killing off its main characters with authority. In this world there are no resurrections and there will never be a second chance. So it was for Andrew "Pope" Cody (Shawn Hatosy) — the eldest son of the Cody crime clan — when he finally dies in a way that fans are still processing after being broken out of jail by his brothers.

Realizing in the series finale, "Fubar," that young J (Finn Cole) has betrayed the clan to the police, he's mortally wounded while protecting the rest of his brothers in a shootout with the law. Though he initially tries to kill J by drowning him, he lets his nephew go. Pope then lights the family house on fire and bleeds out next to the pool.

It's a very symbolic death for poor Pope. The family member most tortured by the Codys' criminal legacy, and the one who protected his mom Smurf's (Ellen Barkin) vision of their family-above-everything-at-all-cost world, in the end he chooses to allow his flesh and blood to survive, even though he betrayed the clan. That he chooses to let J go brings an end to the Cody family's endless cycle of perpetrating violence for the family name, and even their tendency to leave their own out in the cold, as they did with J's mom Julia. Pope's death is a redemption, in the end — of the Cody way, but mainly of himself.