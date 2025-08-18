12 Best Movies Like The Amateur

Rami Malek has become one of Hollywood's most eclectic and diverse stars, appearing in such wildly different movies that his next project is often hard to predict. Most recently, he starred in the political spy thriller "The Amateur," returning to the world of espionage after playing the villain in Daniel Craig's final 007 film, "No Time To Die." This time, though, Malek plays the hero, and an unconventional one at that.

Malek stars as Charlie Heller, a proverbial pencil-pusher at the CIA, far from the gung-ho, terrorist-stopping intelligence agents Hollywood usually gives us, like Jack Bauer or James Bond. All of that changes when his wife is killed in a terrorist attack and his own agency refuses to hunt for the killer. Desperate to see justice done, Heller blackmails his superiors and forces them to train him for a mission to find answers on his own as he takes up a personal quest for vengeance. Before long, Heller is on a globe-trotting adventure, uncovering evidence of a much broader conspiracy.

A stunning spy thriller, "The Amateur" saw modest success when it hit theaters early in 2025, but it's lighting it up on streaming, hitting #1 on Hulu's top movies for July. If it surprised you like it has many others, check out our list of 12 more movies to watch if you loved "The Amateur."