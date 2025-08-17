The 10 Strongest Star Trek Ships Ranked

"Star Trek" is the science fiction franchise perhaps best known for thoughtful stories that explore complex issues and examine society's problems in the present through a lens of the future. Still, the saga has its action as well, and its intrepid explorers often find themselves coming into conflict with interstellar rivals like the warlike Klingons, the scheming Romulans, or the enigmatic Tamarians

With any conflict, of course, comes the question of strength, and in "Star Trek" that can mean the power of a starship as much as any collective strength of will. In space combat, it's the photon torpedoes, phasers, and shields that often wind up being the deciding factor in a battle. Over the years, we've seen any number of ships in "Star Trek" that could stop a skirmish with one torpedo blast or disable opponents with a gravimetric charge. But with so many starships in the history of "Trek," which ones are the strongest we've ever seen?

It's a question that's not so easy to answer, and we've got a few ground rules: To qualify, a vessel must be more than a weapon itself, and must include a standard crew and ship complement. That means the likes of the Xindi spheres, V'Ger, and Nomad won't be considered, while ships will be judged on their supremacy relative to their time period. Still, if you think you know which vessels in the franchise are the top dogs, our list of the 10 strongest ships in "Star Trek" just might surprise you.