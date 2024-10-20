The 15 Most Powerful Weapons In Star Trek, Officially Ranked

Since the original series began airing in 1966, "Star Trek" has been known for its advanced technology, many elements of which have since become staples of pop culture like the transporter or warp engines. But while many fans and even the general public love to talk about all of the scientific gadgets that "Star Trek" invented, it's often overlooked just how much tremendous, devastating firepower has come out of a franchise famous for its optimistic view of the future.

While there are many incredibly powerful elements in "Trek" lore — like the infamous Omega Particle — we're talking weapons here, from phasers to photon torpedoes and beyond. Some of them can kill thousands, while others can cause massive destruction on a cosmic scale. Whether they hail from the original 1966 series, "Star Trek: The Next Generation," or even the J.J. Abrams movies, we've found the 15 most powerful weapons in "Star Trek," and we've ranked them here — with the biggest and baddest of all time down below.