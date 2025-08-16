12 Best Movies Like Borat

Plenty of people were familiar with Sacha Baron Cohen from his Emmy-nominated satirical comedy series "Da Ali G Show" by 2006, which is when he brought Kazakhstani reporter Borat Sagdiyev to the big screen in "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan." The character of Borat was nearly a decade old by then, having first appeared on the English sketch comedy series "F2F." In the film, Borat and his producer Azamat Bagatov (Ken Davitian) head to the United States to learn more about the nation and its culture via a cross-country road trip.

Borat gets quickly sidetracked when he sees an episode of "Baywatch" and is instantly infatuated with Pamela Anderson. He pursues her obsessively, proposes marriage at a book signing, then kidnaps her when she declines. The film jumps between being irreverent and offensive, with Cohen knowing just how to coax reactions out of the real people he encounters while undercover as the clueless Borat. In one scene, he visits a rodeo in Virginia, where he infuriates the crowd by singing a mock Kazakhstani national anthem to the tune of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

From road trip comedies and chaotic mockumentaries to films that could be considered spiritual sequels to Sacha Baron Cohen's classic, these are the best movies like "Borat."