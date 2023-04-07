Henry Cavill's Highlander Reboot Should Ignore The Movies And Look Only To The TV Series For Inspiration

After his adventures as both the Man of Steel and Geralt of Rivia ended in ... shall we say, a less than satisfactory fashion, the world has been waiting with bated breath to see what genre hijinks Henry Cavill gets up to next. For now, we'll have to keep waiting, seeing as his list of upcoming projects is suspiciously barren of such work — except for one interesting IP. Cavill's next big reboot has been in the works for a while now, and whenever it lurches forward, "Highlander" should be a perfect project for a guy who's known for portraying difficult-to-kill heroes and master swordsmen.

Now, when we first think of "Highlander," the mind immediately wanders to the original 1986 fantasy action film, in which Christopher Lambert's Scottish immortal Connor MacLeod battles others like him to attain the mysterious Prize. Heavy on flashbacks and boasting a cool cast of supporting characters, the movie does some extremely heavy lifting when it comes to lore establishment — as shown by the fact that the IP can potentially attract stars of Cavill's caliber even today.

Despite this, whatever "Highlander"-themed work will eventually end up on Cavill's résumé should stay at a Claymore's length from adapting the movie — let alone its sequels. Instead, the star should steer the ship toward a far less obvious (but more rewarding) direction, and draw inspiration from the far superior "Highlander: The Series."