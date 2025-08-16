15 Best Movies Like Scary Movie
It's raunchy, it's hilarious, and it's dead-on when it comes to certain horror movie tropes. "Scary Movie" is also a very direct parody of "Scream" that manages to carve out its own space in pop culture, with memorable original characters like Brenda Meeks (Regina Hall) and Cindy Campbell (Anna Faris). The film was so successful it spawned a whole series of sequels, and then a cottage industry of imitators (Setzer and Friedberg, we're looking at you). After years of dormancy after the "Naked Gun" series of films ended, suddenly it was cool for films like "Not Another Teen Movie" and "Date Movie" to be produced and released.
This list of 15 sometimes underappreciated and underrecognized films like the "Scary Movie" series is comprised of parodies, horror comedies, and genre films that play around with their commonly accepted tropes. Get your popcorn and sharper your slasher blades — what are you waiting for?
Shriek if You Know What I Did Last Friday the 13th
Some horror fans have suggested that this is the superior parody of "Scream," though it was relegated to a smaller release and quietly ended up on the comedy shelf at your local Blockbuster instead of leading a shift in the comedic zeitgeist. But "Shriek if You Know What I Did Last Friday the Thirteenth" is funny all by itself. True, its parody is much broader and some of its comedic bits have aged pretty poorly, but it's still a fun time that nails all of the idiosyncrasies "Scream" has to offer.
The film sees the rebellious Dawson Deery (Harley Cross) move to the small town of Bulimia Falls, where everyone is buzzing about the violent murder of the amazingly-named Screw Frombehind (Aimee Graham). She tries to live an ordinary teenage life while the students are stalked by the killer, who seems to know every dark secret that Dawson's class is hiding. While this one suffers from some poorly-aged transphobic jokes — albeit similar in tone to the ones that revolve around Ms. Mann in "Scary Movie" — it's still a rollicking ride with a surprisingly catchy soundtrack.
Stan Helsing
This movie so matches the tone and flavor of the "Scary Movie" franchise that it was actually released as "Scary Movie 5" in some countries. "Stan Helsing" is about a hero's journey, which is complicated by a whole lot of horror parodies, a bunch of low-brow humor, and a number of fairly amusing moments. It might not be for everyone, and may cause many a horror fan to groan, but in the end it's all silly, harmless fun that at least avoids the doldrums of being a second rate rip-off.
Stan Helsing ("Shameless" and "Reba" co-star Steve Howey) works at Schlockbuster Video and has been tasked by his boss to deliver a bag of videotapes to the mother of the store's owner. Stan is a less than pristine employee and has a laid-back attitude toward life, so his boss lights a fire under him by demanding he do the task or be fired. Stan enlists his ex Nadine (Diora Baird), his best friend Teddy (Kenan Thompson), and a friend of a friend named Mia (Desi Lydic) to complete his quest. Along the way he learns several shocking things about his destination and ends up having to get over himself and take an active role in his own life.
Vampires Suck
Ah, now we get to Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer. Among the many, many parody films the twosome created in the '00s and 2010s, "Vampires Suck" is probably the best one they produced, perhaps because it doesn't derive from multiple sources (in case you couldn't tell, it's based on "Twilight") and isn't overly reliant on cheap pop culture gags. There are a couple of "this reference is here because we needed a quick joke" moments, but they are generally integrated well into the movie. In any event, the duo did, after all, help write the original "Scary Movie," and that's enough to justify one of their films appearing on this list. If you survived "Scary Movie 5," then this one won't be a much bigger challenge.
Becca Crane (Jenn Proske) is in love with the vampiric Edward Sullen (Matt Lanter). Unfortunately, they have many obstacles to overcome, including the wolfy Jacob White (Christopher N. Riggi), Edward's resistance to making Bella a vamp, and the different worlds from which they come. May the best supernatural creature win.
Dracula: Dead and Loving It
Mel Brooks' "Dracula" parody has aged surprisingly well over the years, boosted by stellar performances from its lead and a fond but knowing riff on the Bram Stoker film. It's bloody and ribald, as all good vampire tales must be, but it also has a real sense of character and a feel for its version of the good count (Leslie Nielsen), Jonathan Harker (Steven Weber) and the rest of the crew. It's got Brooksian one-liners by the ton, too, and remains quite quotable.
As in Stoker's tale, Dracula moves to an English mansion with Renfield (Peter MacNicol) at his beck and call. He meets the Seward family and, while trying to seduce innocent Mina (Amy Yasbeck), instead manages to pull her friend, Lucy Westerna (Lysette Anthony) into his world. Though he makes Lucy his bride and turns her into a vampire, he cannot get his hands on Mina. This is mostly because Jonathan soon becomes aware of the situation and seeks to protect his fiancee. With the help of vampire hunter Professor Abraham Van Helsing (Brooks), he sets about destroying the Count's hive before he can claim Lucy and Mina for good.
The Blackening
"The Blackening" isn't a direct parody of anything, but the laughs and gore ramp up beautifully in this horror comedy in a way that "Scary Movie" fans will surely appreciate. It's very savvy about the horror genre and isn't afraid to poke fun at the prejudice inherent at the core of some of the genre's tropes. This is a fun, fast-paced, and witty slice of horror-comedy that turns everything upside down and points out how ridiculous prejudice can be. And it's one of the 10 scariest horror movies of 2023.
A group of friends gather in an isolated cabin to celebrate Juneteenth. When they discover a board game decorated with racist iconography entitled "The Blackening," they are forced to play a round with an invisible, mysterious figure. As the stakes get higher and their friend Morgan (Yvonne Orji) is held hostage by the unseen gamemaster, it's up to them to sacrifice, wheel, deal, and even kill their way to safety — all while proving which of them is the Blackest member of their clique in the hope of making it out alive.
High Anxiety
The second of Mel Brooks' three horror parodies to be released, "High Anxiety" is perhaps the least known of his by contemporary audiences. But if you've seen him tackle "Frankenstein," "Star Wars," and "Dracula," then you'll definitely enjoy his take on Hitchcock, which is one of the best spoof movies of all time. Even if your familiarity with Hitch ends with "Psycho," "The Birds," or "Alfred Hitchcock Presents," you'll likely pick up the references that Brooks tosses at his audience.
Dr. Richard Thorndyke (Brooks) is set to start a new job at the Psycho-Neurotic Institute for the Very, Very Nervous. Soon the mysterious death of his predecessor — and the arrival of the very blonde Victoria Brisbane (Madeline Khan), who claims the institution is holding her father hostage for money — changes everything Richard thinks he knows about psychiatry. He's left nervous, shaken, and finds himself dealing with one ridiculous situation after another. Can he overcome his phobia for extreme heights to save the day and Victoria's pop? Or will the institution's secrets leave him at his wit's end and make him a patient?
The Cabin in the Woods
"The Cabin in the Woods" is wickedly inventive. It's a horror parody that still works as a straight-told story, with thickly created original worldbuilding. "Scary Movie" fans will love how it fails to take itself seriously while enjoying the actually thrilling, suspenseful plotline filled with crazy deaths.
Five friends — stoner Marty Miklish (Fran Kranz), athlete Curt Vaughn (Chris Hemsworth), flirty Jules Louden (Anna Hutchison), intelligent Holden McCrea (Jesse Williams), and serious Dana Polk (Kristen Connolly) — are heading off to a vacation in a rural cabin. They immediately encounter spooky, creepy things that make little sense to them. But they have no idea that they're the latest in a long line of virgins, fools, athletes, and scholars who have been through this scenario and have been forced to grapple with a group of ancient monsters, with only one or two of the group surviving. The goal is to please a group of ancient gods who lie under the earth's crust. The situation is puppeteered by a large, professional corporation. But when several of the friends figure out there's a wizard hiding behind this curtain, what will happen? Will the Earth survive, and can they beat the curse that's been paid upon them by fate?
A Haunted House
One of the "Scary Movie" franchise's most obvious and direct descendants is "A Haunted House," a full-out parody of another huge horror franchise, "Paranormal Activity." It has a strong connection to the Wayans family, with Marlon Wayans leading the film, and plenty of light-hearted slapstick humor to be enjoyed. If you're hankering for a hunk of parody that leans hard into the horror world, then both films in this duology should hit the spot.
Malcolm (Wayans) and Keisha (Essence Atkins) are young and in love, and have moved in together for the first time. Unfortunately, the house they've selected is extremely haunted. The ghosts they've attracted interrupt everything from their lovemaking to their morning routines. They know when enough is enough, and a parade of paranormalists and spiritualists enter their lives. Can exorcist Father Doug Williams (Cedric The Entertainer) and medium Chip the Psychic (Nick Swardson) be of any use?
Zombieland
"Zombieland" is yet another film about the end of the world via zombie apocalypse. It's also about forming a family under the most difficult circumstances possible and learning how to attain dignity and self-possession in the middle of dire circumstances. It's filled with spirit, neat visual cues, and plenty of things to say about life in the modern world, even as it roasts the world around them. "Scary Movie" fans will appreciate the horror and the laughs — and, likely, the Bill Murray cameo.
Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg) sticks by a set of specific rules in order to survive the zombie apocalypse, which have saved his life and continue to save him as he struggles through the ongoing disaster alone. He meets the personable but tough Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) and they become partners. Columbus just wants to live, but Tallahassee would kill for a Twinkie. They have a less than meet-cute with Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin), two sisters whose sole goal is to get to the allegedly zombie-free zone that is Pacific Playland. Wichita and Little Rock steal Columbus and Tallahassee's supplies, and the two men give chase. When they all meet up again, they decide that working together might be the best way to survive. But in a world as wild as theirs, can a found family — and true love — possibly blossom?
Wacko
"Wacko" was born in the wake of "Airplane!" and tries to do for the slasher genre what the latter film did for disaster movies. In a few ways it succeeds, and though it's very 1980s and very dated, it's still a lot of fun on a rainy Saturday night. And if you really love horror parodies and are a huge "Scary Movie" fan, then more likely than not you're going to appreciate what "Wacko" does. One look at the film's loaded and well, wacky, cast is enough to make anyone sit up and pay attention.
Mary Graves (Julia Duffy) lost her big sister, Pam, to a power lawnmower murder 13 years ago. Now it looks like the killer has begun to resurface in Alfred Hitchcock High School and right before the Halloween Pumpkin Prom, after which Mary plans to lose her virginity to her boyfriend, Norman (Scott McGinnis). Coffee and cigarette-obsessed detective Dick Harbinger (Joe Don Baker) is on the case, but will Mary, her best friends Rosie (Michele Tobin) and Bambi (Elizabeth Daily) and Rosie's boyfriend, Tony Schlongini (Andrew Dice Clay) survive?
Psycho Beach Party
Ever wonder what Lauren Ambrose got up to before "Six Feet Under" and "Yellowjackets"? "Psycho Beach Party" is your answer. This wonderfully campy, outrageous horror parody mocks 1960s-style Sandra Dee films, many of which were set on the beach. If you liked any of the semi-serious romances "Scary Movie" put forth, then you're probably going to be invested in this movie, and might even find yourself rooting for its heroine.
Florence Forrest (Ambrose) hides a dark secret even she doesn't know about — she has a split personality. As Ann Bowman, she becomes castigating, man-hungry, and foul-mouthed. But otherwise she's a tomboy surfer who dreams about being taken seriously by the boys. Two different men set their caps at her as she learns the ins and outs of surfing one summer: Starcat (Nicholas Brendon), a boy roughly her own age, and Kanaka (Thomas Gibson), an older man bent on seduction. The surfers they run with dub her "Chicklet." Murders begin to rain down on Florence's friend group, which is soon investigated by Captain Monica Stark (Charles Busch). B-movie starlet Bettina Barnes (Kimberley Davies) moves in nearby and becomes entangled with the group. As far as Captain Stark is concerned, everyone is a suspect — although the actual killer is hard to track down.
Little Monsters
This is another one for those who like it when Cindy teams up with other victims and takes down the bad guy with a little bit of ingenious work. "Little Monsters" has a group of adults team up to take out a bunch of zombies to protect kids, and it's cheerful, action-packed, and fast-paced. Fans who like to laugh at "Scary Movie" will have a good time with this one. And it has a lot of fun with music, which is definitely a running theme in the "Scary Movie" franchise.
Audrey Caroline (Lupita Nyong'o) is an Australian teacher taking her kids off to a field trip to see Teddy McGiggle (Josh Gad) perform at a farm. Unfortunately, said farm is near an American military testing installation, where a zombie outbreak has begun. Soon Teddy, Audrey, and Dave Anderson (Alexander England), a rocking chaperone with an eye for Miss Caroline, find themselves trying to keep the kids safe while fighting zombies and hoping to wake up the next dawn.
Repossessed
A lesser-known Leslie Nielsen parody, some parts of "Repossessed" have aged poorly. But as a direct horror parody of "The Exorcist" that actually stars one of its leads, it's nigh on impossible to avoid including on a list like this. If you give it a chance, you might discover that it's a whole lot of fun — and definitely proves that all the hate Linda Blair got for her acting after her Oscar-nominated part as Regan MacNeil was extreme.
In the film, Blair plays Nancy Aglet, a suburban housewife who survived an exorcism in the 1970s. She is possessed once more while watching a clear parody of Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker's CBN broadcasts, "Ernest and Fanny's Miracle Hour." Father Luke Brophy (Anthony Starke) declares that something evil has gotten into Nancy, and calls upon the priest who exorcised her as a child, Father Jedediah Mayii (Leslie Nielsen). While Father Mayii protests that he's too physically weak to exorcise Nancy again, he nonetheless dedicates himself to the case, leading to a riotous showdown between the devil and the priest on a nationally-broadcast special hosted by Ernest (Ned Beatty) and Fanny (Lana Schwab) themselves.
Cooties
Appealingly slovenly, "Cooties" has plenty of funny panache. It's sardonic and sarcastic in a way "Scream" fans will enjoy. Audiences who remember Brenda happily sacrificing kids, friends, and anyone standing nearby to get to safety will enjoy watching these teachers bludgeon their now parasite-infested former students to death.
Fort Chicken Elementary School is ground zero in an outbreak of a chicken nugget-induced virus. Many of the kids soon fall to the infection, becoming raging, brain-dead monsters. The surviving staff barricade themselves and try to figure out how to escape or if there's a good cure, while romance and other problems threaten them all. Central to the chaos is Clint Hadson (Elijah Wood), a substitute who must cope with resurgent feelings for his old flame Lucy (Alison Pill) while worrying about surviving the outbreak. Together, they'll have to fight to stop the virus from infecting the rest of the world, or they'll be doomed as their students.
Young Frankenstein
It's always a good idea to end a list like this with a genuine horror comedy classic. "Young Frankenstein" may just be the best-known horror parody of all time, fondly skewering Universal's take on Mary Shelley's beloved creature and pulling belly laughs out of audience members for decades.
Dr. Frederick Frankenstein (Gene Wilder) doesn't want anything to do with the legacy of his grandfather, Victor. He even pronounces his last name "Fronkensteen." But when he inherits the family's Transylvania mansion and reads more about his forefather's experiments, he decides to make a monster of his own. The result is a creature who's big and strong but — thanks to his assistant's bumbling — not quite the intellectual Frederick was hoping for. While he struggles with his heritage, his creature roams — and romance as well as social pressure arrive to make his life harder.