Dune 2 Fixed One Of The Director's Biggest Problems With The Source Material

Director Denis Villeneuve impressed "Dune" fans with the first half of his adaptation of Frank Herbert's classic novel in 2021, but "Dune: Part Two" is a real masterpiece of sci-fi filmmaking. What makes Villeneuve's take on the "Dune" universe so compelling is how faithful it is to Herbert's original vision — or at least to Villeneuve's understanding of that vision.

There are definitely things that Villeneuve's "Dune" movies get wrong from the book, but most of the deviations have a clearly defined purpose. Villeneuve made changes that he thought improved the source material, and his tweaks managed to fix some of his own problems with the novel. One of Villeneuve's biggest issues with Herbert's novel is how it handles Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) in the back half of the story. "She's still Lady Jessica, the main architect of the story," Villeneuve told Total Film magazine. "I thought that was a very powerful idea that was not sustained in the book. I made sure that she has the character presence in the second part."

Villeneuve's approach to "Dune: Part Two" makes Lady Jessica a more important character, which also sets up her role in the director's upcoming adaptation of "Dune: Messiah." While Herbert didn't know for certain that he'd be writing a sequel to "Dune," Villeneuve used that advance knowledge to shuffle some major characters around in "Dune: Part Two."