King Of The Hill Season 14 Episode 9 Features A Cameo From A Fan-Favorite Character

Contains spoilers for "King of the Hill" Season 14, Episode 9 — "No Hank Left Behind"

There are plenty of surprises to be had in Hulu's "King of the Hill" Season 14, but one of the most pleasant ones comes in the form of an appearance from Hank's half-brother Junichiro. Fans haven't seen him since Season 6's "Returning Japanese," one of the 25 best episodes of "King of the Hill." He did pop up as a background character in "Lucky's Wedding Suit," but doesn't speak during that appearance.

Junichiro's reason for returning in Season 14's "No Hank Left Behind" isn't pleasant; Hank, Junichiro, and G.H., Hank's other half-brother, have been awarded roughly a thousand dollars each thanks to a class-action suit brought about by users of a commercial ointment that Cotton Hill was using. It turns out the product had no curative properties at all and was mainly derived from chili peppers.

The appearance is brief (Junichiro joins the proceedings via a video call), but will definitely whet the appetites of viewers, many of whom had been hoping to see Hank's Japanese half-brother at some point in Season 14 and will no doubt be hoping for more Junichiro in the upcoming Season 15. And it turns out he isn't the only minor or supporting character who makes a comeback during the "King of the Hill" reboot.