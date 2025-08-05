King Of The Hill Season 14 Episode 9 Features A Cameo From A Fan-Favorite Character
Contains spoilers for "King of the Hill" Season 14, Episode 9 — "No Hank Left Behind"
There are plenty of surprises to be had in Hulu's "King of the Hill" Season 14, but one of the most pleasant ones comes in the form of an appearance from Hank's half-brother Junichiro. Fans haven't seen him since Season 6's "Returning Japanese," one of the 25 best episodes of "King of the Hill." He did pop up as a background character in "Lucky's Wedding Suit," but doesn't speak during that appearance.
Junichiro's reason for returning in Season 14's "No Hank Left Behind" isn't pleasant; Hank, Junichiro, and G.H., Hank's other half-brother, have been awarded roughly a thousand dollars each thanks to a class-action suit brought about by users of a commercial ointment that Cotton Hill was using. It turns out the product had no curative properties at all and was mainly derived from chili peppers.
The appearance is brief (Junichiro joins the proceedings via a video call), but will definitely whet the appetites of viewers, many of whom had been hoping to see Hank's Japanese half-brother at some point in Season 14 and will no doubt be hoping for more Junichiro in the upcoming Season 15. And it turns out he isn't the only minor or supporting character who makes a comeback during the "King of the Hill" reboot.
Several supporting characters return for Season 14
Junichiro is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to minor and supporting players making their return in the revival. Hank's stepmother Didi and G.H. both play huge parts in "No Hank Left Behind," which is the only time we see either of them during the whole season. Elsewhere, Buck Strickland carries the episode "A Sounder Investment," weaseling his way into the group's newly-founded feral hog eradication business. He convinces them to let him get in on the business and make it a publicly traded company, only to end up tanking it thanks to his management skills.
The Wassanasong family also feature in the "King of the Hill" revival series, playing vital roles in Bobby's story: Chase is now going out with Connie Souphanousinphone, and his parents, Ted and Cindy, are the main financial backers at Bobby's restaurant. Ted features more prominently, showing up during Episode 3, "Bobby Gets Grilled," and then again with his wife during Kahn and Minh's anniversary party in "Kahn-scious Uncoupling." Perhaps there will be more of all of these folks during Season 15.