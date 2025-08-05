King Of The Hill Season 14 Episode 6 Exposes The Revival's Biggest Weakness

To be fair to the "King of the Hill" revival, some of what Bill does, like trying to pick up Didi Hill (Ashley Gardner) when he learns she's single, absolutely fits his character. Bill was a butt for a lot of jokes in the original series, but here, he's painted as kind of a selfish jerk. "King of the Hill" Season 14 changes most of the characters in one way or another, but this altering of Bill's character leaves you wondering where the show might take him in Season 15.

Perhaps the main issue with this new, darker direction for Bill is that some of the gags go too far. For example, in Episode 2, "The Beer Story," Dale (now voiced by Toby Huss following the tragic death of Johnny Hardwick) reveals to the gang that Bill is the only person in their friend group who knows what gun metal tastes like. It's clear that the writers want us to know that Bill has been through a lot, but they walk a fine line when it comes to extracting the humor from his downfall.

