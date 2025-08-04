The Pickup Review: Eddie Murphy Elevates A Forgettable Crime Comedy

It's particularly surprising considering how often we've seen Eddie Murphy sleepwalk through vehicles like this throughout the years, but he approaches the role of armored truck driver Russell Pierce as the kind of by-the-book elder statesman a maverick character like Axel Foley would be in constant opposition to. "The Pickup" isn't a buddy cop comedy, but it has the same DNA as one. You know the formula; there's the older figure nearing retirement who just wants to finish his shift — in this case, to get to his 25th wedding anniversary dinner with an underutilized Eva Longoria on time — who has been unwillingly paired with a new recruit who is unstable and incompetent in equal measure. This is Travis Stolly (Pete Davidson), who is placed on this job after royally screwing up a training exercise, pointing a gun at a civilian. If that wasn't bad enough, that civilian was the elusive Zoe (Keke Palmer), who tricks him into a date after realizing he'd be a great sacrificial pawn in her criminal masterplan.

Initially, it's quite surreal to have Murphy play the mature, sensible figure suffering next to an untamable partner, but the two alumni of different "Saturday Night Live" generations have surprisingly complimentary comedy styles. Both specialize in portraying characters who are laid-back and rife with charisma, only to spiral into unflappable fits of rage at the most inopportune moments. Davidson is nowhere near the level of Murphy, of course, and no casting director would ever cast him as a similarly cool figure to the ones the older actor was playing in his prime, but the influence on him is clear, and it never falls over into awkward pastiche. Their ongoing, antagonizing banter with each other manages to keep the wheels of the truck turning, even as you can see very little happening in the world around them.

The action sequences are where the film is lacking, although director Tim Story — who also helmed both "Ride Along" vehicles, which he's most clearly trying to imitate with his mismatched leads here — is self-aware enough to build them around the physical limitations of his two leads. As Zoe and her cronies attempt to intercept the truck on the distractingly empty highway, an aging Russell must contend with a bad back to physically get them off their tail, his younger counterpart struggling to be useful while still at the wheel. It can't be stated enough just how much good chemistry between two game actors can help sell sequences filmed under restraints as clear as these; they feel like lived-in characters thrown into the most disposable, unimaginatively staged DTV genre trash you could conceive of.