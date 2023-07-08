King Of The Hill: Does Dale Ever Find Out About Joseph? Here's The Closest He's Come

"King of the Hill" had many running jokes throughout its initial 13-season run, like Peggy (Kathy Najimy) thinking she's great at speaking Spanish when she's really terrible. But one of the more implausible recurring gags is how Dale (Johnny Hardwick) never caught onto the fact that Joseph (Breckin Meyer) wasn't really his son.

The joke's evident to the viewers and the rest of the characters. It's apparent Dale's wife, Nancy (Ashley Gardner), had an affair with John Redcorn (Jonathan Joss) since Joseph bears such a strong resemblance to them. Nancy and John maintain the affair for many years without Dale ever getting wise. It's all the more humorous, given the fact Dale is a conspiracy theorist, so he's constantly questioning everything anyway. But he never questions Nancy's loyalty.

Despite all this, Dale never learns the truth about Joseph's real parentage, even when he should've picked up on the signs. For example, in Season 3's "Dog Dale Afternoon," Dale catches John climbing into Nancy's window but assumes he's working on a new mower. That wouldn't be the last time Dale came close to finding out Nancy's secret, and given how close he's come and still missed it, it's a safe bet he'll never learn (or accept) the reality of the matter.