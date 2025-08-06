NCIS: Everything We Know About The Tony And Ziva Spin-Off
Reunited, and it feels so good! After years of living happily off-camera with their daughter, Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) are set to come roaring back to the television screen this fall with brand-new adventures in their Paramount+ series, "NCIS: Tony and Ziva."
The "NCIS" spin-off will catch us up with the twosome, who have been busy living abroad with their young daughter since they both left the hallowed DC offices where they used to work. It turns out that some ancient enemies of theirs are fearless when it comes to tracking them down and have decided it's time to put an end to them once and for all. If you're dying to find out what's happened to Tony and Ziva since you last saw them — or are just plain hungry for more action from the "NCIS" world — here's everything we know so far about "NCIS: Tony and Ziva."
When will NCIS: Tony and Ziva premiere?
"NCIS" fans won't have a long wait to see what's rotten in Paris; "NCIS: Tony and Ziva" is scheduled to debut its pilot episode on September 4, 2025. The show's first three episodes will be released at once, and from that date onward, a new episode will drop every Thursday on Paramount+, with the season/series finale set for October 23. As with most shows on Paramount+, the series will roll out new episodes at midnight.
The show was shot across Europe and Africa from the summer to the winter of 2024. When filming finally wrapped, its stars and co-executive producers, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo, joined together to release this statement. "We're beyond excited to finally share Tony and Ziva's next chapter with the incredible fans around the world who never stopped believing this day would come. Returning to these roles together on screen after more than a decade has been an unforgettable journey packed with lies, spies, danger, desire.....and self-driving murder cars. (Don't worry, that last one will make sense soon). This is one wild ride you won't want to miss, and as they say in Paris: Accrochez-vous bien!"
What is the plot of NCIS: Tony and Ziva?
If you've been hoping that everything was ice cream and rainbows for Tony and Ziva since their departure from "NCIS," you were very, very wrong. The twosome are co-parenting their daughter, the more-important-than-you-think Tali (Isla Gie), but are currently separated. They both have jobs in the private sector, and the ordinariness of their lives has clearly sucked the spark out of their relationship.
When Tony's private security firm is threatened and he and Ziva are framed for causing a cyberattack worth over €100 million, Tali's life is placed in jeopardy, and her parents must reunite to protect their family. While dodging murder attempts and being stalked by unknown enemies, they go on the run across Europe while trying to figure out which of their old foes is trying to kill them. And, to complicate matters, while they're doing their best to keep everyone alive, they have to cope with Tali's worries and concerns about her parents. In spite of the fact that they continue to deny they adore each other, romance sparks up between Tony and Ziva once again, but two big questions remain: who wants them dead, and can they ever work out their differences?
Who is starring in NCIS: Tony and Ziva?
In addition to Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo, and Isla Gie, "NCIS: Tony and Ziva" will feature Amita Suman as the smoothly unflappable Claudette Caron, who works for Tony's security firm as a Chief Technical Officer; Maximilian Osinski as independent-minded Russian hacker Boris; Nassima Benchicou as Martine, a self-impressed French Directorate-General for External Security officer; Lara Rossi as Sophie Summers, who works as Tali's nanny but has a background in the Special Air Service; Julian Ovenden as the Secretary General of Interpol, Jonah; Terence Maynard as Ziva's family therapist, the wise and patient Dr. Lang; Anne-Marie Waldeck as Fruzsi, a partner of Boris'; and James D'Arcy as Interpol agent Henry.
Also listed in the cast, per IMDb, are Velibor Topic as Dejan Lazar and Emmanuel Bonami as Pierre Galimard. There's no information as of this writing regarding what these characters are like or what position they hold in Tony and Ziva's world. There's also no word as to whether any of Tony and Ziva's "NCIS" compatriots will put in cameo appearances, though Sean Murray, Brian Dietzen, and Wilmer Valderrama have all expressed interest in appearing while appearing on Weatherly and de Pablo's "NCIS" rewatch podcast. It's also possible that even a few much-missed villains from the past might come back, too.
Who is directing and producing NCIS: Tony and Ziva?
Series co-stars Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo will be among the co-producers for "Tony & Ziva"; joining them will be Johannes Schwerdt, David A. Rosemont, Michael Friedl, Zara García-Delgado, Noemi Palmés, Mairzee Almas, Gergö Balika, Laurie Lieser, John McNamara, Shelley Meals (who is also an executive producer and is showrunning the series), and Christina Strain.
The show's writing staff is well-populated with producers. Among its ten-episode, first-season run, McNamara wrote three episodes (the pilot, Episode 5, and Episode 10, the latter of which he co-wrote); Meals wrote Episode 3 and provided the story and teleplay for Episode 9; and Strain wrote Episode 6. Other writers on the staff include Jay Gard, who co-wrote Episodes 4 and 8; Mike Moore, who wrote Episodes 2 and 7; Alex Raiman, who co-wrote Episodes 8 and 4; Joseph Mireles, who co-wrote Episode 10; Sarah Moen, who wrote Episode 9, and Kiersten Stanley, who wrote Episode 5.
As of press time, only the directors for Episodes 1, 2, 3, and 4 have been revealed; Mairzee Almas helms Episodes 1 and 2, while Valerie Weiss heads Episode 3 and Episode 4.
Is there a trailer for NCIS: Tony and Ziva?
There are actually two trailers for "NCIS: Tony and Ziva." The one embedded above broke the internet, accruing 93 million views in two days; it catches fans up on what Tony and Ziva have been up to and what sort of danger is coming for them. It also reveals the shocking truth that the twosome aren't still together when the show opens.
The second trailer, which was released for San Diego Comic-Con, dives a little deeper into the show's premise, showing more action and how Ziva and Tony interact with Tali and what some of her feelings and fears are. Since it's so much longer, it's able to tease many secrets as to what may be ahead. Each trailer brings something different to the table, but both do the perfect job of catching everyone up on what's going on in the worlds of Tony, Tali, and Ziva.
Where can I watch the NCIS Universe?
If you missed out on how Tony and Ziva's kinda strange relationship got started and you want to learn more about the show before it debuts, the entire "NCIS" universe is available to stream on Paramount+. That also includes episodes of "NCIS: Origins," which features the backstory of Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), and all five of the original show's other spin-offs, from "NCIS: LA" to "NCIS: Sydney." It even has "JAG," which "NCIS" itself spun off from. Naturally, Paramount+ will be the only place from which you can stream "NCIS: Tony & Ziva."
Episodes of "NCIS," "NCIS: Sydney," and "NCIS: Origins" may also be streamed on Pluto TV or The Roku Channel. You can also stream most of the shows via Disney+ and Hulu, and Netflix is home to some seasons of "NCIS." Finally, select episodes of the show's most recent season are available on CBS with proof of cable subscription. No matter where you start, there are lots of ways to figure out how Tony & Ziva got here — but only one way to watch their new adventures this fall.