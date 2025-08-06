NCIS: Everything We Know About The Tony And Ziva Spin-Off

Reunited, and it feels so good! After years of living happily off-camera with their daughter, Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) are set to come roaring back to the television screen this fall with brand-new adventures in their Paramount+ series, "NCIS: Tony and Ziva."

The "NCIS" spin-off will catch us up with the twosome, who have been busy living abroad with their young daughter since they both left the hallowed DC offices where they used to work. It turns out that some ancient enemies of theirs are fearless when it comes to tracking them down and have decided it's time to put an end to them once and for all. If you're dying to find out what's happened to Tony and Ziva since you last saw them — or are just plain hungry for more action from the "NCIS" world — here's everything we know so far about "NCIS: Tony and Ziva."