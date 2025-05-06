The First Tony & Ziva Trailer Reveals A Shocking Truth About Our Titular Couple

Things are clearly very complicated between Tony and Ziva when we first catch up with them in the spin-off, but the first look trailer contains plenty of hints that things might just work out for them. The whole ordeal appears to bring them closer, with Tony telling Ziva: "Tali couldn't ask for a better mother, and I couldn't ask for a better... safe house roomie." The two are enjoying a candle-lit dinner at the time and the words bring a smile to Ziva's face. The strongest hint that things are going to end well is that Ziva can be seen in a wedding dress in a few shots from the back-end of the trailer.

She's seen running up some stairs in the white dress in one shot, and punching someone wearing an interpol vest in another, so it's clear that the ceremony descends into chaos. Of course, they might be staging a wedding to draw their enemies out (it wouldn't be the strangest thing about Tony and Ziva's relationship), but it's also quite possible that the two of them finally tie the knot, a treat that fans of the couple have been waiting for ever since Ziva turned up alive after being presumed dead back on "NCIS."

Either way, we're clearly going to get some romantic moments between the two, which will be music to the ears of fans — one thing that's always had "NCIS" fans scratching their heads is that Tony and Ziva's romance is mostly an off-screen one. We'll just have to wait to find out if the couple's love story finally pans out like we've always hoped it would. "NCIS: Tony & Ziva" doesn't have a confirmed release date yet, but the trailer promises it will debut on Paramount+ at some point in fall 2025.