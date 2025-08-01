Why Adam Sandler Was Initially Worried About Eminem's Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo

"Happy Gilmore 2," the much-hyped three-decades-later sequel to the 1996 Adam Sandler sports comedy hit, has been making waves since its July 25 arrival on Netflix, with fans and critics alike (and even Taylor Swift) deeming it an affable, charming, and highly entertaining improvement on the original.

Much like the first "Happy Gilmore," with its litany of cameos from illustrious sports and comedy figures, "Happy Gilmore 2" boasts a deep bench of stars in supporting and minor roles. One of those is Marshall Mathers, aka Eminem, who turns in a quaint and hilarious one-scene performance as Donald Floyd Jr., the son of the heckler played by the late Joe Flaherty who called Happy a "jackass" in the first film.

Interestingly, Sandler recently revealed on The Dan Patrick Show that the cameo almost didn't happen, as he was hesitant to ring up Mathers even though the two are friends in real life. "I love Eminem, I'm friends with Eminem, but I don't want to bother the man," Sandler explained. "And everybody kept saying, 'Man, Eminem would be so funny in this part.' And I was like, I don't want to ruin this guy's time, he's hanging out, he's in Detroit, he's doing his life, making records." Eventually, of course, the idea of having Eminem play the new heckler was just too enticing to ignore.