All 88 Friends Adam Sandler Called For Happy Gilmore 2

"Happy Gilmore 2" may not have aged as well as its predecessor, but still has a whole lot of heart to it — and it's also got that Happy Madison sheen, which means many of Adam Sandler's real-life friends show up to cameo or take supporting roles in the project. There are 88 guest stars in the comedy, making for an astronomical number of surprises. If you want to see every single friend of the Sandman who showed up in the film, check out our complete primer video above.

Meanwhile, here are just a few folks who show up in the movie, not including returning cast members. The most prominent famous Sandler pal in the film is Bad Bunny, the chart-topping musician who snags a plum supporting bit as Happy's caddie, wannabe restaurateur Oscar Mejías. Benny Safdie — who co-directed Sandler in "Uncut Gems" along with his brother, Josh — shows up as the villainous Frank Manatee, head of the rule-breaking Maxi Golf league and the dangerous beverage conglomerate that sponsors it, Maxi Energy Drink Company.

Maxwell Friedman — better known to wrestling fans as MJF — plays one of Happy and Virginia's (Julie Bowen) children, Gordie. But there are many more famous names and public personalities who show up in the movie.