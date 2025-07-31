All 88 Friends Adam Sandler Called For Happy Gilmore 2
"Happy Gilmore 2" may not have aged as well as its predecessor, but still has a whole lot of heart to it — and it's also got that Happy Madison sheen, which means many of Adam Sandler's real-life friends show up to cameo or take supporting roles in the project. There are 88 guest stars in the comedy, making for an astronomical number of surprises. If you want to see every single friend of the Sandman who showed up in the film, check out our complete primer video above.
Meanwhile, here are just a few folks who show up in the movie, not including returning cast members. The most prominent famous Sandler pal in the film is Bad Bunny, the chart-topping musician who snags a plum supporting bit as Happy's caddie, wannabe restaurateur Oscar Mejías. Benny Safdie — who co-directed Sandler in "Uncut Gems" along with his brother, Josh — shows up as the villainous Frank Manatee, head of the rule-breaking Maxi Golf league and the dangerous beverage conglomerate that sponsors it, Maxi Energy Drink Company.
Maxwell Friedman — better known to wrestling fans as MJF — plays one of Happy and Virginia's (Julie Bowen) children, Gordie. But there are many more famous names and public personalities who show up in the movie.
Musicians, actors and athletes all appear in Happy Gilmore 2
If it's true that Adam Sandler just makes movies to spend time with his friends, then "Happy Gilmore 2" may be the ultimate Sandler hangout. Legendary rapper Eminem pops up as Donald Jr., son of the loud-mouthed Donald (Joe Flaherty) from the first movie. Championship golfer John Daly plays a version of himself who lives in Happy's garage and serves as a sporting mentor for him. Longtime Happy Madison regular Rob Schneider inevitably shows up in a small part, while Eric André and Margaret Qualley play Happy's golfing friends Steiner and Sally. Post Malone appears as DJ Omar Gosh, and yes, that is Steve Buscemi playing Bad Neighbor Pat.
Tons of pro athletes show up too, with golfers Keegan Bradley, Fred Couples, Nick Faldo, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Jim Furyk, Sergio García, Charley Hull, Hunter Mahan, Collin Morikawa, Jack Nicklaus, Corey Pavin, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Lee Trevino, Bubba Watson, and Will Zalatoris dropping in to represent the cream of the green.
As for other sports, pro wrestlers Rebecca Quin (better known as Becky Lynch) and Nikki Garcia plays members of the Maxi Golf team, while Travis Kelce shows up as Oscar's awful boss at his restaurant job, which inspired an adorable review from Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift. But that's just the tip of the iceberg. If you want to know the names of every "Happy Gilmore 2" guest star, click above to learn more, then watch "Happy Gilmore 2," streaming now on Netflix.