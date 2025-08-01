Chief Of War Review: Lackluster Drama Meets Painstaking Portrayal Of Hawaiian History

As far as historical TV dramas go, we can confidently say that FX's "Shōgun" set the bar extremely high last year. It showed that it's possible to deliver a monumental epic on the small screen, too. But if you fell in love with that miniseries as much as I have, you realize it also created a drawback of high expectations for any other series trying to follow in its footsteps. Enter "Chief of War," Apple TV+'s latest historical drama about Hawaii, a sumptuous and ambitious retelling of the astonishing island's complex and extensive Polynesian history. Sure, it's not necessary to compare the two, but it's hard not to since creators Jason Momoa and Thomas Pa'a Sibbett clearly attempted to deliver something similarly painstaking and aspiring but fell short in the end. I wouldn't call "Chief of War" a failure — but from a viewer standpoint, I have to say that its numerous flaws unfortunately outweigh its strengths by a wide margin.

Set in the late 18th century, the story begins with a voiceover telling us that Hawaii is ruled by four kingdoms (Maui, O'ahu, Kaua'i, and Hawai'i), whose kings don't stand as one united nation. They rule differently, praise different gods, and lead different wars against each other as they see fit. The Ancient Prophecy is interpreted by each of them in various ways — sometimes arbitrarily in support of their own desires, sometimes serendipitously as a guiding light — but they all worship it as a divine power rising above their mortal existence. It's a complicated hierarchy rooted in traditions and customs that takes some time (and openness) to appreciate and fully understand.

We first meet Ka'iana (Momoa) and his family — two brothers, his wife, and her sister — a group of outcasts who once belonged to Maui, but now are living as some kind of refugees on Kaua'i. However, Maui's king/Ka'iana's uncle, Kahekili (Kiwi acting legend Temuera Morrison), sends for him and his brothers since O'ahu pledged an unexpected war against them. Due to a recent vision, he believes that they can only win with Ka'iana on their side. He pleads with the Prophecy, but Ka'iana has no intention of returning or participating in another needless war. Still, Kahekili manages to convince him with some old-fashioned emotional manipulation that he doesn't see coming at first, and when he finds out, it's already too late. It's all a scheme by the king who's gone mad, and his aggressive yet calculated actions quickly escalate a grand war between the four kingdoms (and eventually the "paleskin," aka the white man) that we get to witness up close as the plot thickens.