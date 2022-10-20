The Book Of Boba Fett's Temuera Morrison Joins Forces With Jason Momoa For Apple TV+'s Chief Of War

Actor Temuera Morrison found success and rose to prominence in Hollywood courtesy of George Lucas' galaxy far, far away when he first donned the armor of Boba Fett's father, Jango Fett, in "Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones." However, even with the bounty hunter's demise at the hands of Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson), Morrison continued to represent the clone troopers in "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith" and most recently in the Disney+ limited series "Obi-Wan Kenobi."

And the Fett family tradition continues courtesy of Lucasfilm and Disney+. Morrison reigns as the titular lead in "The Book of Boba Fett," and his journey in the "Star Wars" universe has come full circle as the actor now portrays Jango Fett's iconic son, Boba. In 2018, Morrison dipped his toes into the DC Comics Extended Universe for the very first time, and he portrayed Arthur Curry's father, Tom, in "Aquaman."

It was on the set of "Aquaman" that Morrison collaborated with fellow thespian Jason Momoa, and the two performers are slated to work on three upcoming projects together. However, before Morrison reprises the role of Tom Curry in "Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom" and "The Flash," the actor is teaming up with Momoa for Apple TV+'s "Chief of War."