Foundation Season 3: Demerzel's 'Rebirth' Foreshadows Her Future In The Show

Demerzel has been around for a long time. She is a main character in Asimov's robot novels, set some 18,000 years earlier. (At that point, Birn's character goes by the name R. Daneel Olivaw and is portrayed in male form.) Over time, she's had to work to keep her physical appearance up with her positronic interior. This is alluded to in the garden conversation that opens "Foundation" Season 3, Episode 4.

Demerzel and Vorellis discuss things like the potential of violating her programming by helping Foundation vs helping Empire. They talk about trying to find loopholes in her programming, the fascinating fourth Law of Robotics called the Zeroth Law (which Demerzel had a part in coining in the source material). Then, things get really interesting.

The conversation starts to hinge on the concept of Demerzel's hyper-extended life, the potential of death, and the question of reincarnation. Demerzel talks about how death isn't an option, and she can't reincarnate, to which the Zephyr posits that maybe she actually has died throughout her stages as a Three Laws robot, a Zeroth Law robot, and then a slave of Empire. She says:

Maybe you have died. Maybe you've died twice over and will die again soon.

That last bit jumps out. Die again soon? Why? Vorellis continues by showing that Demerzel has become a completely different person over the centuries, adding:

When Empire falls, you'll have a fourth life. A new Demerzel is going to walk out of the palace. She can start clean. Embrace it.

This concept of a robot reincarnating isn't just fun philosophical wordplay. It comes straight from Asimov's books.