The 15 Best Episodes Of House, M.D. Ranked

Well over a decade since its final episode aired, "House, M.D." still stands out as one of the best medical dramas ever to grace the small screen. Far more than just a standard medical procedural, the series was known not just for its complicated medical mysteries but the fascinating process by which its surly doc and his team arrived at their answers. Fueled by a seemingly endless supply of Big Pharma's finest opioids and an arsenal of snarky quips, misanthropic pain patient and flagrant drug user Dr. Gregory House (Hugh Laurie) leads his team of diagnosticians down one rabbit hole after another, each more interesting than the last.

In these tough times, we need a straight-shooter like House more than ever. He never met a patient he didn't not like, and he never met a rule, law, or authority figure that wasn't worth challenging — but that's all just part of his charm. That, and the fact that he's always ready with a good, old-fashioned savaging in his front pocket ready to go anytime someone needs to be read for absolute filth.

Out of eight seasons and 177 episodes, it's tough to pick the best episodes of "House, M.D.," which is why we went to IMDb to find out what the true fans are saying. Check them out for yourself to find out why "House, M.D." was once the most popular show on television.