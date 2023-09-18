Plane 2: Stowaway Cast, Plot, And More Details

The action movie genre changed forever with franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and "Fast and Furious." It seems that the days of simple stories of wrong place, wrong time — like "Die Hard" — are a thing of the past. That is until once or twice a year, when we get an opportunity to see an original film take us back to the '80s and '90s action glory. This is what we got with the Gerard Butler vehicle, "Plane." And the surprise hit is about to drop a new installment, giving us another throwback-style action movie to look forward to.

"Plane" follows the story of an airplane full of passengers who make an emergency landing on an island in the Philippines. Once they survive the landing, they have to contend with a villainous militant group who looks to use them for ransom. Former Royal Air Force pilot Brodie Torrance (Butler) takes on the responsibility of protecting his passengers with the help of homicide suspect Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter), a former French Legionnaire hitching a ride with the cops trying to extradite him.

The synopsis reads like any action film from a bygone era. Still, Butler retains the same gusto and believability he used to turn his "Olympus Has Fallen" role into a franchise. With "Plane" looking to follow suit, the studio announced a new sequel, originally titled "Ship," but since being renamed. Here is all we know about the sequel, "Plane 2: Stowaway."