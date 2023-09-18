Plane 2: Stowaway Cast, Plot, And More Details
The action movie genre changed forever with franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and "Fast and Furious." It seems that the days of simple stories of wrong place, wrong time — like "Die Hard" — are a thing of the past. That is until once or twice a year, when we get an opportunity to see an original film take us back to the '80s and '90s action glory. This is what we got with the Gerard Butler vehicle, "Plane." And the surprise hit is about to drop a new installment, giving us another throwback-style action movie to look forward to.
"Plane" follows the story of an airplane full of passengers who make an emergency landing on an island in the Philippines. Once they survive the landing, they have to contend with a villainous militant group who looks to use them for ransom. Former Royal Air Force pilot Brodie Torrance (Butler) takes on the responsibility of protecting his passengers with the help of homicide suspect Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter), a former French Legionnaire hitching a ride with the cops trying to extradite him.
The synopsis reads like any action film from a bygone era. Still, Butler retains the same gusto and believability he used to turn his "Olympus Has Fallen" role into a franchise. With "Plane" looking to follow suit, the studio announced a new sequel, originally titled "Ship," but since being renamed. Here is all we know about the sequel, "Plane 2: Stowaway."
When will Plane 2: Stowaway be released?
Any information at the moment about release dates or timelines for a movie like "Plane 2: Stowaway" is in flux due to the ongoing writers and actors strikes. When the news broke early in 2023 that the band was getting back together to run it back for the sequel, the plan was expected to get them shooting by the end of 2023. Using "Avengers: Endgame" as a prototype, five months of shooting, and a 15-month window to release, we would have been able to predict a summer of 2025 release.
Anytime you plan a movie for a summer release, you are bound to contend with a ton of big-budget summer blockbusters. When "Plane" hit the screens on Jan 13, it contended with some of the holiday hits like "Avatar: The Way of Water," "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," and "M3GAN." If it does end up with a summer release in 2025, it will likely have to contend with the live-action adaptation of "Moana," the DCU launch vehicle from James Gunn, "Superman: Legacy," or the highly anticipated Marvel film, "Fantastic Four."
"Plane" only pulled in $75 million at the box office, but on a smaller budget of $35 million, that is a profitable enterprise. Assuming that "Plane: Stowaway" follows the same idea and keeps the budget on the low end, it can expect to hold up against the likes of Marvel, Disney, and DC.
What is the plot of Plane 2: Stowaway?
The story of "Plane" was relatively simple, like most action movies. A plane goes down. A villain becomes the danger. Action sequence, action sequence, action sequence, everyone lives happily ever after. Like most action movies, that doesn't always lend itself to a sequel. But like nearly all action movies, we can always come up with a good reason to pick it up and go again.
At the end of the first "Plane" film, the passengers and their heroic pilot, Torrance, are able to get on a plane, get off the island, and avoid becoming a ransom for the rebel army. Gaspare, who has no reason to hop aboard and face murder charges, disappears into the jungle. That caused fans to start speculating right away that we hadn't seen the end of the character, and they were right. The sequel will follow Gaspare as he stows away on a ship, leaving the island and heading home. Of course, he doesn't have a good track record with travel, and soon discovers it is a ship used for human trafficking.
Also pulling from the framework of the first film is Gaspare's trusty cohort. The former Legionnaire teams up with a member of the crew who was unaware of the trafficking to free the prisoners and take down the traffickers before they dock.
Who is starring in Plane 2: Stowaway?
The most important question in any sequel is, are the actors who made us love the first one coming back? The answer to "Plane 2: Stowaway" is a very excited yes and also a bit of a disappointing no. Mike Colter will return as the former Legionnaire, Gaspare, leading the way to saving the trafficked victims. However, with the storyline directly following the first film and Torrence having flown the passengers to safety and likely safe and sound back with his daughter, Gerard Butler doesn't seem likely to return.
That doesn't mean we won't see Torrence again in the future. If the film does well, we may see the two (who bonded over their shared goal of saving the passengers) team up again for one reason or another. Even though Torrence won't be on the ship with Gaspare, that also doesn't mean we won't see him in some sort of a cameo role. Who knows, he may need to call his only friend for help once the ship docks.
In any case, Gaspare was the main draw of "Plane," and he is more than capable of keeping us entertained on his own. And the villainous crew of the ship will have their hands full with him, even without Torrence. Currently, there is yet to be any word on who else will be stuck on the ship with our hero, but as soon as the strikes are over, expect that to happen quickly.
Who is directing Plane 2: Stowaway?
Naming a director is a big way of letting fans know if a sequel film will be as good or close to the original. It is easy for a change in the director to completely change the feel of a franchise. Luckily for fans of "Plane," Director Jean-Francois Richet is returning to helm the sequel, which means we can expect it to feel similar to the first outing.
Richet is a French director, and most of his work is in the French film industry. He wasn't a stranger to American-made movies before he picked up the credit on "Plane," however. He also worked with Ethan Hawke ("Training Day") and Laurence Fishburne ("The Matrix") in the 2005 action thriller remake, "Assault on Precinct 13." The dark thriller saw a police sergeant (Hawke) round up every cop and criminal in the building to defend against an attack of corrupt officers.
The return of Richet behind the camera is a good sign that the action sequel taking place on a boat won't go in the same direction as another action sequel taking place on a ship. We all remember "Speed 2," right?
Who is producing Plane 2: Stowaway?
Just because you may not see Brodie Torrence wearing his pilot uniform and taking down crew members on the ship doesn't mean his presence isn't going to be felt. Gerard Butler is set to produce the sequel film, keeping in line with the original movie, which he also produced. That can tell us a few things. One, he is still very much involved with the project, so there is an even better chance of some sort of cameo. And two, he and the rest of the team are doubling down on the prospect of keeping the vehicle (see what I did there) going. "Plane 3: Transmission Failure" can't be far behind.
Butler is no stranger to producing action films, as he served as actor and producer with double duties on many of his previous works, including "Law Abiding Citizen," "Machine Gun Preacher," "Den of Thieves," "Hunter Killer," "Greenland," "Copshop," and "Kandahar." He also pulled the same double duty in all three installments of his successful "Fallen" franchise.
Butler is joined on producer credits by Director Jean-Francois Richet as well, meaning everyone involved is putting both feet in so they can propel the property forward.