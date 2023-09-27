Hulk Hogan Once Fought Marvel (And Won)

From Andre the Giant to the Rock, Hulk Hogan has done battle between the ropes with some of the biggest names in the entertainment world. In doing so, he has become a brand unto himself, becoming recognized the world over for his in-ring work, movies, television shows, and more. While the Hulkster has undoubtedly enjoyed the incredible success professional wrestling has brought him, it has also landed him in some sticky situations. For instance, he had to go toe-to-toe with Marvel, but like so many of Hogan's opponents over the years, the comic book publisher went down for the count.

According to Hogan during an interview with Theo Von, back in the mid-1980s when his wrestling career was taking off, Marvel Comics took the then-WWF to court over the use of the name Hulk. They came to a monetary agreement that lasted from 1985 to 2005, and when the deal came to an end, he could no longer use the Hulk name. Thus, the two parties returned to court, and Marvel lost the case, owing WWE's Vince McMahon $35 million. The publisher instead offered up the Hulk name, which Hogan purchased for $750,000 and thus put this legal saga to bed.

As if this courtroom drama isn't enough to give Hogan a place in Marvel history, it's worth noting that he's actually appeared in Marvel comic books.