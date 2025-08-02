The Star Trek: Legacy Cast Jonathan Frakes Would Love To See

Despite "Star Trek: Picard" closing out its final episodes in mid-2023, its proposed follow-up, "Star Trek: Legacy," is still sitting dormant in a drawer somewhere rather than airing or even being scheduled to head in front of a camera. As of this writing, there's been no movement towards making the idea a reality since the "Picard" finale aired. Of course, that doesn't mean there hasn't been interest from the studio in a sequel to Patrick Stewart's show. In a surprising development, Seven of Nine actor Jeri Ryan has revealed that she'd been asked to return for a sequel that wasn't "Star Trek: Legacy" — and that she turned it down.

Still, if it's "Legacy" everyone wants, there's always a chance it might happen; after all, longtime "Trek" producer Alex Kurtzman is all for it. "If I had a magic button, a magic greenlight button, for 'Star Trek: Legacy,' and it was all on me, I'd push that button today," he told Den of Geek in 2024. It's not entirely up to Kurtzman, though, as he revealed that it's the higher-level studio folks who are holding it back, saying, "Right now, it's beyond my pay grade." Unfortunately, it seems that despite fans, producers, and cast all hoping for it to happen, Paramount may not be convinced.

Still, while Ryan is always hesitant to commit herself to "Star Trek" projects like "Legacy" before they're full-formed, as she put it, anything is possible. "If there is one thing I have learned with this franchise, it is: never say never. You never know," she told fans at 2025's SpaceCon (via TrekMovie.com). After all, as recently as 2019, most fans probably thought it a pipe dream that we'd ever see Jean-Luc Picard and the crew of "TNG" on the bridge of the Enterprise-D in a series featuring Seven of Nine.