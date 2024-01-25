Star Trek's Jonathan Frakes Knows How He Wants The TNG Story To Continue After Picard
"Star Trek: Picard" ended in 2023 following three successful seasons. However, while the show provided some moments of closure for fans of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Jonathan Frakes hopes to see some of the other characters from that series continue the story.
While speaking to SFX Magazine (via Winter Is Coming), the actor best known for playing Commander William Riker noted that it isn't likely that the "TNG" players will return for a movie. Still, he believes the ending of "Picard" Season 3 left the door open to more adventures for the crew. "I'm certainly optimistic. I think it may be the end of the Picard story, but I'm not sure it's the end of the Next Generation story. That's the vibe. I'm an eternal optimist. I'm sure it's what [showrunner] Terry [Matalas] would like!"
The "Picard" series finale sees Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) take charge of the Enterprise and recruit Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers), Sidney La Forge (Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut), and Raffi (Michelle Hurd), teasing more journeys throughout the frontier. That said, will a show centered around these characters happen down the line?
Star Trek: TNG fans shouldn't get their hopes up
Jonathan Frakes believes that "Star Trek: Picard" created a pathway for more stories about these beloved characters. Showrunner Terry Matalas doesn't disagree with this sentiment either, as he told TVLine following the series finale. However, he said that the reality of a new show depends on certain variables matching up.
"Well, really, it was an ending to Picard, which was a proper beginning. That was what was designed to be the most satisfying thing: the passing of the torch. So, having said that, it does feel like something new, with Captain Seven and her crew. It feels like a new mix. I don't know how much everyone would be involved, but it definitely feels like a mix and match of old legacy and new."
Despite the tease, Matalas added that there are no immediate plans to continue the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" story. The "Picard" showunner said that the ending was created to give fans something to contemplate despite the unlikelihood of those dreams ever being realized. However, his words suggest he's open to the idea if the cast members are keen on reprising their roles.