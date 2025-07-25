Who Is Mole Man? Paul Walter Hauser's Fantastic Four Villain Explained

Contains spoilers for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps"

Much of the buzz surrounding the critically acclaimed "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" has been on the heroes: Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Susan Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn), as well as the film's big bad, Galactus (Ralph Ineson), a classic Marvel villain who first appeared in "Fantastic Four" #48 back in 1966. However, Galactus isn't the first villain that Marvel's First Family fought; going back to the very beginning, the group's first foe was actually Harvey Elder, aka Mole Man, brought to life by Paul Walter Hauser in "First Steps."

Despite being the Fantastic Four's first villain, Mole Man isn't well known outside of dedicated comic book circles. He's been a thorn in many heroes' sides over the decades, but he's generally left to his own devices in the underground world of Subterranea, which he rules. Elder's minions consist of a variety of Deviants and Deviant Mutate creations, including Moloids. He has an army of gigantic monsters that he uses to launch assaults on the surface world. Mole Man is very much a traditional villain in the comics, but he actually comes to the rescue in "First Steps," lending a much-needed helping hand when Galactus arrives to consume Earth.

News of Hauser's casting came in May 2024, and fans finally got a first look at him as Mole Man in July 2025. Like many characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Mole Man differs somewhat from his comic book counterpart. The color scheme is the same, but the movie version rocks an outfit that kind of looks like a tracksuit over a shirt and tie. It's a little odd, but when you see what he wore in the comics, you'll perhaps understand why the filmmakers went for something a bit more grounded in reality.