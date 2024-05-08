Paul Walter Hauser's Fantastic Four Movie Character Might Be A Huge Marvel Villain

"Fantastic Four" is one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most interesting upcoming projects. The franchise has been revolving around past, future, and current Avengers for quite a long time. While there are rumors that Marvel will sideline the Avengers for the X-Men after "Avengers: Secret Wars," the MCU would likely benefit from at least one other major super team around. As a longtime Marvel cornerstone, the Fantastic Four have everything it takes to be that team ... and with the addition of Paul Walter Hauser, the movie's cast is getting mightily stacked.

Hauser joins Marvel's "Fantastic Four" cast in an undisclosed role, but a quick dive into the lore reveals that the perfect role for him would be none other than classic Marvel villain Harvey "Mole Man" Elder. Hauser isn't the kind of actor you hire for a blink-and-you-miss-it part; Netflix viewers might best remember him rocking out to his surprisingly meaningful theme song as Stingray on "Cobra Kai," but the Golden Globe and Emmy-winning actor is a true powerhouse performer who can effortlessly alternate between everything from deep nuance to pure comic relief.

The four main roles of Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm are occupied by Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, respectively, so if Hauser plays an ally, he'll most likely be voicing HERBIE, the team's robot sidekick. Assuming it's not a voice role, there's little denying that the combination of pathos, danger, and comedic elements Mole Man and his subterranean giants bring into the mix would be right up the actor's alley.