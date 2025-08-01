Why Fox Canceled Alert: Missing Persons Unit

Police procedurals are a dime a dozen on television, which makes it all the more important for a new series in the genre to put its own spin on the formula. Fox's "Alert: Missing Persons Unit" did just that with the story of Jason and Nikki, a divorced duo who reunite as members of a special police task force focused on missing persons. But they have their own personal stake in their work, because their own child went missing years before, and in between cases, they do whatever they can to find out what happened to their son.

Co-created by Jamie Foxx and heavily inspired by real life, "Alert: Missing Persons Unit" stars Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez as Jason and Nikki. With its focus on deep detective work, mad manhunts, and the protagonists' personal mission to find their own missing child, the series offered something a bit different. Unfortunately, after three solid seasons, it was announced that there would be no Season 4. In June 2025, mere days after the airing of the third season finale, industry trades like Deadline reported that the network had axed the series due to low viewership figures. Fox also announced the cancellation of "The Cleaning Lady," giving the same reason.