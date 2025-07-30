Star Wars: How Tall Is Darth Vader?

Cinema was forever changed the first time Darth Vader stepped onto the silver screen in 1977's "Star Wars." The imposing figure of the all-black, Dark Lord of the Sith stepping into the hallway of the Tantive IV in search of the Death Star plans made the audience instantly aware of how truly dangerous Vader is. On top of that, he holds a man up by the throat, using only one arm, and kills him. That's not something your average person can do, even in a galaxy far, far away.

Regardless, Vader did that and Force-choked numerous people, and while his prowess with the Force is certainly impressive, another aspect of Vader that's undeniable is his height. He stands over most people, which adds to the fear he instills in others. It's difficult to determine the character's exact height from the movies, but fortunately, StarWars.com lists Darth Vader's height at an impressive 6-feet-6-inches, making him taller than his son by one foot.

While Anakin Skywalker was no slouch, Vader is considerably taller, and the reason for this is his cybernetics. After Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) slashes off his remaining arm and legs during their fight on Mustafar, Anakin (Hayden Christensen) is outfitted with cybernetic replacements. These add to the character's overall height, and while the franchise website lists quite an impressive height, it's not as simple as that, because the original actor who played Vader, David Prowse, was unusually tall even without boots or a helmet.