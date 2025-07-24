Hulk Hogan Worked With Barbie's Director On A Forgotten Sitcom

Hulk Hogan died at the age of 71 on July 24, 2025. He leaves behind a massive legacy within the entertainment industry, from helping to put World Wrestling Entertainment (then World Wrestling Federation) on the map with his charismatic performances in the ring to fighting (and beating) Marvel Comics to starring in a vast range of movies, from "Rocky III" to "Gremlins 2: The New Batch." However, many of his projects flew under the radar, including one particularly odd animated role where Hogan starred in the same TV series as Greta Gerwig, the director of 2023's "Barbie."

Hogan voiced The Dean on the Adult Swim show "China, IL," an animated series that follows the absolute worst college in the country. It's a school where everyone from the students to the faculty would rather get drunk than learn anything, featuring absurd plotlines involving a giant baby, a dead professor returning as a ghost, and a "Running Man"-esque competition. That goes double for The Dean, an overly macho alpha male who falls perfectly in line with Hogan's real-life sensibilities. Meanwhile, Gerwig voices Pony Merks, a history department teaching assistant who probably gets the closest to actually doing her job well at this school.

"China, IL" generally flew under the radar, but it ran for three seasons between 2011 and 2015. It was overshadowed by other Adult Swim fare during that time, like "Rick and Morty," despite critics raving about it. Clearly, only a show as bizarre as this could bring together two personalities as disparate as Hogan and Gerwig.