The Real Reason John Malkovich Was Cut From The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Contains spoilers for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps"

From watching the trailers and marketing materials, you probably had a good idea of what to expect going into "The Fantastic Four: First Steps." However, there's one thing from the trailers that's conspicuously absent from the final film — John Malkovich in the role of Marvel Comics villain Ivan Kragoff, aka Red Ghost.

Fans have been expecting him since the original "First Steps" trailer featured a glimpse of him emerging out of darkness with wild hair and an untamed beard. Combined with Paul Walter Hauser's Mole Man, it seemed like the film was going to deploy some of the lesser Fantastic Four villains. But there's no Red Ghost in the finished film, and it appears to come down to the fact there were too many elements and characters in the story already. There's the four members of the titular team, plus the cosmic threats of Silver Surfer and Galactus, as well as a newborn baby. Throwing Red Ghost in there may have made things too unwieldy or slowed down the main action.

Prior to the film's release, director Matt Shakman told Variety about the tough decision to cut his role: "It was heartbreaking not to include him in the final version of the movie because he's one of my very favorite humans and one of my biggest inspirations." Shakman and Malkovich previously worked together on the 2014 film "Cut Bank," so no doubt leaving his scenes on the cutting room floor was extra painful.