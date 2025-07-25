The Best And Worst Live-Action Versions Of Each Fantastic Four Character

It's not easy to nail the mixture of vulnerability and toughness that is required to play Sue Storm. If you tilt too far in one direction, you end up coming off as too passive. If you make her too tough, you lose the kinder qualities that make Sue such a compelling superhero. Vanessa Kirby lands right in the sweet spot in "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," giving fans the best version of Sue to date. She plays her as a smart, caring woman who's trying to take care of her growing family while also saving the world and acting as a diplomat.

Kirby's Sue is not the damsel in distress, which is a trap others before her have fallen into. While she definitely faces challenges as the matriarch of Marvel's First Family, the difference in where she takes the character is striking — and a relief. This Sue is the heart and soul of the team, the one who remembers that family should always come first. However, while her life as a wife and mother is a big part of who she is, it's not the only part of her — she's also a fiercely loyal friend. Her role in "First Steps" might feel a bit straitlaced, but the film knows who Sue is in the comics, and it brings her to the screen faithfully.