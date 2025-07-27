The League Cast: Where The Actors Are Now
Forbes estimates the economic impact of fantasy football at as much as $70 billion annually, and more than one in 12 Americans participated in a league in 2023. These competitions between friends, family members, co-workers, and sometimes strangers involve virtual teams of real players selected in a draft that earn points for their team managers each week based on their performances in NFL games.
The game was invented in the 1960s by Bill Winkenbach, then a part-owner of the Oakland Raiders. There are now fantasy leagues for most major sports and even the reality competition show "Survivor," which has plenty of historical lore of its own. Fantasy football was already popular by 2009 when Jackie Marcus Shaffer and her husband Jeff Shaffer created the comedy "The League." It aired for seven seasons on FX and FXX through 2015 and featured a cast of comedy all-pros, some of whom are close friends in real life.
The talented Hollywood players who made up "The League" have certainly been busy since the show wrapped up the last of its 84 episodes, so let's take a closer look at the exploits of the cast of "The League" over the last decade or so. We'll concentrate on full-time actors and avoid discussing the lives and careers of the NFL dignitaries who appeared on the show like Terry Bradshaw and Marshawn Lynch, the latter of whom also appeared in Season 3 of "Westworld" as a tough guy named Giggles.
Nick Kroll
One could argue that Nick Kroll has been the busiest member of the cast of "The League" since he spoke his last line as Rodney Ruxin, a high-profile attorney who was a mainstay in the show's titular six-player fantasy league. Kroll voiced Douche in "Sausage Party" in 2016 and Professor Poopypants in the first "Captain Underpants" movie in 2017, the same year his animated coming-of-age series "Big Mouth" premiered on Netflix. Kroll voices several of the 15 best "Big Mouth" characters, including hormone monster Rick and Coach Steve. The show is still going strong after eight seasons and counting, and the Season 4 premiere "The New Me" won an Emmy in 2021 for best animated show; it was one of four for the series.
During that show's run, Kroll also voiced animated characters on two episodes of "Bob's Burgers" and in the feature-length "The Bob's Burgers Movie." He played Judas Iscariot and two other roles on the 2023 miniseries "History of the World Part II" alongside his comedic idol Mel Brooks. Kroll's voice also appeared in 20 episodes of the series "Human Resources," an office-set comedy based on the monster characters from "Big Mouth." In 2024, Kroll appeared in a single episode of the movie industry satire "The Franchise" and played Ted in the Dwayne Johnson Christmas movie "Red One." Kroll continues to work as a stand-up comedian, writing and performing a 2022 special, "Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy."
Paul Scheer
An actor from "The League" who has since made art out of pointing out moviemaking missteps is Paul Scheer, who juggles a busy acting schedule along with his role as a host of the hit podcast "How did This Get Made?" Scheer is one of five actors who appeared in all 84 episodes of "The League," and jumped right into a major role as Mitch on "Fresh off the Boat" when the series wrapped. He also starred as Keith on the Wall Street dark comedy "Black Monday," appearing in 30 episodes between 2019 and 2021. Like Nick Kroll, Scheer has also been active as a writer, producer, and director; he was set to helm and write the rumored "Galaxy Quest" sequel series, a project that has yet to come to fruition despite persistent rumors.
Scheer also wrote and served as executive producer for the 2019 Adult Swim short "A Message From the Future," a mock infomercial from a post-apocalyptic America touting candidates for the office of Top Worlder Chieftain. Scheer produced 2023's "The Give Back-ular Spectacular," a fundraiser for strike-affected film and TV crew members that starred Bryan Cranston, Halle Berry, Jeremy Allen White, and Scheer's wife and "HDTGM" co-host June Diane Raphael. Raphael appeared on two episodes of "The League" as Pam, and later starred as Brianna on "Grace and Frankie."
Stephen Rannazzisi
Stephen Rannazzisi is another actor who brought experience as a stand-up comedian to his role on "The League," appearing on all 84 episodes as league commissioner Kevin. Rannazzisi might be best known since then not for his acting, but for telling a huge lie. Rannazzisi moved from New York to Los Angeles just a few weeks after the 9/11 attacks, and told stories that placed him at the center of the tragedy. Although he was actually at work elsewhere in midtown Manhattan at the time of the attacks, Ranazzisi began telling a harrowing but entirely made-up story about escaping from the 54th floor of the South Tower just before it collapsed. The retelling became part of his stand-up routine and identity in Southern California, and he told a detailed version of the false account on a 2009 episode of "WTF with Marc Maron."
Rannazzisi came clean about the lie in 2015 in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, and to The Hollywood Reporter that read in part, "As a young man, I made a mistake that I deeply regret and for which apologies may still not be enough. I was not at the Trade Center on that day. I don't know why I said this. This was inexcusable. I am truly, truly sorry." The admission prompted advertisers and studios to re-examine their relationships with Rannazzisi, and he hasn't had much of an acting career to speak of since, although he has made guest appearances on "New Girl," "Room 104," and "Curb Your Enthusiasm." In 2019, he voiced Ball in the nine-episode animated golf comedy "Ball and Tee," which was essentially a 97-minute commercial for Callaway brand clubs and balls.
Katie Aselton
Katie Aselton appeared on 82 episodes of "The League" as Jenny, a "one-of-the-guys" member of the show's fantasy football league who happens to be married to Steve Rannazzisi's Kevin. In the first couple years after "The League" ended, she had recurring roles on "Togetherness" and "Casual" and voiced three different characters on the animated series "Animals."
Aselton had a major role in the 2021 film "Silk Road" and appeared on four episodes of "The Morning Show" that same year. She also made guest appearances on "New Girl," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Room 104," and "Veep" within a few years of the finale of "The League." So far in 2025, she has acted in two episodes of the Apple TV+ series "Government Cheese" with David Ayelowo and Simone Missick. And in many of her most recent projects, she appeared alongside her real-life husband — the next actor on our list.
Mark Duplass
That would be Mark Duplass, who played Pete Eckhart on "The League" and is one of the handful of performers to appear in all 84 episodes. Duplass and his brother Jay are filmmakers who made it big with "The Puffy Chair" in 2005, and Mark has been busy as an actor, producer, writer, and director since "The League" crowned its last champion in 2015. He had a 22-episode arc as Brendan on "The Mindy Project" through 2017, and began a nine-episode run on "Goliath" as Tom Wyatt the next year.
Mark Duplass also voiced Pretzel on the animated series "Pretzel and the Puppies," Val on "Big Mouth," and Chip Black on 30 episodes of "The Morning Show," earning Emmy nominations for best supporting actor in 2020 and 2024. He won his only Emmy in 2018 as the executive producer for the Netflix documentary "Wild Wild Country," which won for best documentary/nonfiction series. He also created and starred in the limited horror series "The Creep Tapes" and wrote for the Ari Shaffir/Roy Wood-hosted comedy showcase "This Is Not Happening." When not acting, directing, writing, or producing, Duplass fronts the indie rock band Volcano, I'm So Excited! as guitarist and lead vocalist.
Jonathan Lajoie
Jonathan Lajoie was another one of the every-episode stars of "The League" as Kevin's slacker/stoner/musician brother Taco. Taco's musical prowess is a reflection of the actor's, who records and performs as Wolfie's Just Fine. On the band's YouTube page, he wrote "I am the band 'Wolfie's Just Fine,' I sometimes write songs for TV and movies, for a while I was a Taco, and at the beginning of the internet I made some silly videos. But most of the time, I do nothing." Many of Lajoie's musical compositions reflect his offbeat sense of humor, including "Jon Lajoie: Started as a Baby," "WTF Collective," and "Everyday Normal Guy."
He's been busy making visual entertainment as well, appearing in the 2016 black comedy "Moments of Clarity," starring in the 2020 fantasy drama "Wish Upon a Unicorn," and making a 2017 guest appearance on "Shotgun." Lajoie has provided music for plenty of other productions, including "The Afterparty" and "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part." He also co-produced "OJ: The Musical," a feature-length 2013 film that blended community theater, Shakespeare, and the most famous celebrity murder suspect of the 1990s. And yes, it's real — you can even stream it on Amazon Prime.
Jason Mantzoukas
Jason Mantzoukas has a face, voice, and unruly mane of curly dark hair that have been everywhere since he appeared on "The League" as Rodney Ruxin's brother-in-law Rafi. He's made a career of playing wild-eyed characters who live on the outskirts of polite society, and Rafi's jagged story arc includes multiple shootings and a lobotomy. Mantzoukas had a role on "Transparent" that extended past the end of "The League," and he later appeared on "The Good Place" as Derek, the fabricated boyfriend of robot Janet (D'Arcy Carden). He also played Adrian Pimento on 11 episodes of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and appeared in "The Disaster Artist" in the years immediately following "The League."
Mantzoukas starred in the 2018 mismatched buddy comedy "The Long Dumb Road" and had a role in "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" the next year. He's been even busier as a voice actor, lending his Boston-area rasp to characters on "Robot Chicken," "American Dad," 'The Simpsons," and "Big Mouth," among many others. He also sits aside Paul Scheer and June Diane Rafael as a host of "How Did This Get Made?," which began its critical look at the film industry in 2010.
Alina Foley
Alina Foley was just six years old when she appeared in the pilot of "The League" as Kevin and Jenny's precocious daughter Ellie. She was hot off a 29-episode arc on "Days of Our Lives," and topped that episode total by one during her run on "The League." Foley also starred alongside Jackie Chan, Amber Valletta, and Billy Ray Cyrus in "The Spy Next Door" in 2010, and appeared in the rom-com "It's Not You, It's Me" in 2013. She is the daughter of "Kids in the Hall" star Dave Foley and actor Crissy Guerrero, who has appeared in several Hallmark Christmas special movies and voiced characters on nine episodes of "Big Mouth."
In 2017, Alina Foley made a guest appearance on the TV adaptation of "School of Rock" and popped up on two episodes each of "Suspense" and "Speechless." Like her mom and some of the other cast members of "The League," Foley has had her share of voice acting work as well. In 2018, she voiced a nine-year-old girl on "Rise of the Ninja Turtles," although she was 15 at the time. From 2015 through 2020 she voiced Leah, a main character on the animated series "Shimmer and Shine." She also moved behind the camera for the short film "Denial" in 2017 as writer, director, and cinematographer.
Janina Gavankar
Janina Gavankar had already built a solid TV resume when she was cast as Shivakamini "Shiva" Somakandarkram, an old friend of the main characters of "The League" after whom they name their fantasy league's championship trophy. The Illinois native has roots in Bollywood cinema, with her great-uncle Mangesh Desai enjoying a long career recording sound for films produced in India. Her father Pete brought his family to the U.S. in the 1970s and produced Jose Flores' album "Pantera" in 1982.
Janina only appeared in 10 episodes of "The League," leaving time in her schedule for 25 appearances on "True Blood" as Luna Garza and 38 as Meredith on "The Mysteries of Laura." Both of those series ran concurrently with "The League," and her dance card got a bit more crowded when that show wrapped. In 2017 she played Diana Thomas on "Sleepy Hollow," made a short film appearance in "Norman Pinsky Come Home," and had voice acting performances in the video games "Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds" and "Star Wars: Battlefront II" that same year. Her TV career resumed with major roles on "The Morning Show" and "Big Sky" in the late 2010s and early 2020s, and she voiced three different characters on the animated series "The Mighty Ones" between 2020 and 2022. She is yet another "The League" cast member with musical aptitude, with a background in classical piano, voice, and orchestral music. She wrote, directed, and starred in the 2020 film "Stucco," which won two jury awards at that year's South by Southwest festival.
Leslie Bibb
Leslie Bibb's acting career began in 1996 with appearances on "Pacific Blue" and "Home Improvement," and she was a familiar face to many when she was cast on "The League" as Pete's wife Meegan. Fed up with his fantasy football obsession, she asks for a divorce in the pilot and only appears in seven episodes across Seasons 1, 2, and 7. Bibb then jumped to the Marvel Cinematic Universe faux-news show "WHIH News Front," where she reprised her "Iron Man" and "Iron Man 2" character, reporter Christine Everhart.
The late 2010s saw her in recurring roles on "Nobodies" and "American Housewife," and in 2020 she stepped in for one episode of the "The Princess Bride" miniseries as Buttercup. The series was recorded by actors in their homes due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, but Bibb was back to work as soon as TV and film sets were active again. She starred alongside Kristen Wiig and Ricky Martin in the 1960s-set drama "Palm Royale" in 2024, and played Austinite Kate Bohr in Season 3 of "The White Lotus."
Rob Riggle
Rob Riggle served in the Marine Corps for 23 years with tours in Afghanistan and Eastern Europe before leaving the branch as a Lieutenant Colonel in 2013. That gave him the opportunity to appear on five episodes across Seasons 6 and 7 of "The League" as Bethesda and make appearances on "Drunk History" as Teddy Roosevelt and J. Edgar Hoover. The latter half of the 2010s also saw him land a four-episode arc on "Angie Tribeca" and star in the comedy "Rob Riggle's Ski Master Academy." Riggle also made guest appearances on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Schooled" in 2019, the same year he voiced Sgt. Adderall on a single episode of "Big Mouth."
He had an eight-episode run on "Modern Family" as the real-estate agent who competes with Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell) from 2013 through 2019; that overlapped with a voice acting role as Doug Clancy on the animated series "Fancy Nancy." The alumnus of "The Daily Show" and husband of Samantha Bee has been working behind the scenes as well, writing and executive producing the series "Rob Riggle Global Investigator" and "First Responders in Crisis." Riggle is also credited as a performer on songs from 2012's "The Lorax" movie and the 2015 stop-motion animation film "Hell and Back." He voiced the part of Curt in that film, joining Mila Kunis, Bob Odenkirk, Susan Sarandon, and Nick Swardson in the cast.
Ike Barinholtz
Ike Barinholtz was well-established as a comic actor when he was cast on "The League" as Pete's old high school tormentor Frank 'The Body' Giabatti, the brother of Pete's old crush Gina (Brooklyn Decker). He was already known for roles on "The Mindy Project" and "Eastbound and Down" when he made his four appearances on "The League," which came concurrently with a 30-episode run on "The Awesomes" and a 100-plus episode stint on "Mad TV" between 2002 and 2016. He played himself in "The Disaster Artist" the following year and appeared on "The Twilight Zone" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" in 2018.
Barinholtz played Michael "Meathead" Stivic on the 2019 live performance of "All in the Family," the character that was played by Rob Reiner in the original series. Since then, you might have seen him in the Nicholas Cage vanity project "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," as Jeb Magruder on the Watergate mini-series "White House Plumbers," or most recently as movie executive Sal Saperstein on Apple TV+'s "The Studio." Barinholtz also played multiple characters across 34 episodes of "Bless the Harts" between 2019 and 2021.