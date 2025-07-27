The League Cast: Where The Actors Are Now

Forbes estimates the economic impact of fantasy football at as much as $70 billion annually, and more than one in 12 Americans participated in a league in 2023. These competitions between friends, family members, co-workers, and sometimes strangers involve virtual teams of real players selected in a draft that earn points for their team managers each week based on their performances in NFL games.

The game was invented in the 1960s by Bill Winkenbach, then a part-owner of the Oakland Raiders. There are now fantasy leagues for most major sports and even the reality competition show "Survivor," which has plenty of historical lore of its own. Fantasy football was already popular by 2009 when Jackie Marcus Shaffer and her husband Jeff Shaffer created the comedy "The League." It aired for seven seasons on FX and FXX through 2015 and featured a cast of comedy all-pros, some of whom are close friends in real life.

The talented Hollywood players who made up "The League" have certainly been busy since the show wrapped up the last of its 84 episodes, so let's take a closer look at the exploits of the cast of "The League" over the last decade or so. We'll concentrate on full-time actors and avoid discussing the lives and careers of the NFL dignitaries who appeared on the show like Terry Bradshaw and Marshawn Lynch, the latter of whom also appeared in Season 3 of "Westworld" as a tough guy named Giggles.