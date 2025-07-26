15 Steamy Movies Like 365 Days

Sordid love affairs, maybe a murder or two, and a whole lot of skin: those are the bread and butter of your typical erotic thriller. And while they aren't the makings of the type of flick you can take the whole family to, some of the best ones tend to more or less stick to that formula. The 2020 Polish film "365 Days," however, threw a monkey wrench into the works. This story of a woman's kidnapping that turns into a complicated romance with a crime boss became one of the most critically derided entries in the genre, and one that caused some major backlash upon release, with the film even called one of the worst movies ever made.

Adapted from the pages of a novel of the same name, "365 Days" — despite its bad reviews — remains one of the most successful erotic thrillers in recent memory after being made available to stream on Netflix. Though there are few that can match its sheer audacity, we've scoured the shadier corners of cinema to deliver a lineup of the wildest and steamiest movies to get you in the mood. So pull up the covers, lock the door, and prepare some tissues, because this is a list of 15 movies to watch if you loved "365 Days."