15 Steamy Movies Like 365 Days
Sordid love affairs, maybe a murder or two, and a whole lot of skin: those are the bread and butter of your typical erotic thriller. And while they aren't the makings of the type of flick you can take the whole family to, some of the best ones tend to more or less stick to that formula. The 2020 Polish film "365 Days," however, threw a monkey wrench into the works. This story of a woman's kidnapping that turns into a complicated romance with a crime boss became one of the most critically derided entries in the genre, and one that caused some major backlash upon release, with the film even called one of the worst movies ever made.
Adapted from the pages of a novel of the same name, "365 Days" — despite its bad reviews — remains one of the most successful erotic thrillers in recent memory after being made available to stream on Netflix. Though there are few that can match its sheer audacity, we've scoured the shadier corners of cinema to deliver a lineup of the wildest and steamiest movies to get you in the mood. So pull up the covers, lock the door, and prepare some tissues, because this is a list of 15 movies to watch if you loved "365 Days."
Fifty Shades of Grey
The brainchild of British author E.L. James, 2015's "Fifty Shades of Grey" began as erotic fan fiction set in the universe of "Twilight." Later reworked into an original story, it was a genuine cultural phenomenon, turning heads with the story of a powerful man who seduces an innocent young woman and introduces her to the world of BDSM. Quickly coming to the attention of Hollywood, the book was adapted into a major motion picture in 2015 starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan.
Like the book, the film sees young journalist Anastasia Steele (Johnson) setting out to interview a powerful CEO named Christian Grey (Dornan). The sparks fly instantly, and they begin an unconventional love affair that dives into dark sexual pleasures. The movie also explores the complicated power dynamics of their relationship in between the nearly X-rated love scenes, but whether it does so with tact or a lack of taste is still a topic of debate. What isn't up for argument, though, is the enormous success of the film and its two sequels at the box office.
365 Days: This Day
Few movies could be more similar to "365 Days" than its direct sequel. Picking up where we left off from the original's shocking cliffhanger ending, "365 Days: This Day" sees cracks begin to form in Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) and Massimo's (Michele Morrone) relationship. Temptation turns to action when Laura runs off with a potential new lover, leaving her husband in the dark while unknowingly adding fuel to the fire that burns deep in the criminal underworld she now calls home.
Dialing back the more contentious elements of the first film just a hair, "365 Days: This Day" adds some juicy new wrinkles to the tale of this unlikely union that make it a distinctly different story from what we've seen previously. Admittedly, however, the relationship drama on screen often comes second to what you might expect. That, of course, being plenty of hot and heavy sex scenes that'll leave your windows fogged up by the time it reaches the end credits and tees up a threequel, "The Next 365 Days."
Poison Ivy
Not to be confused for a movie about the iconic Batman villainess, 1992's "Poison Ivy" is an erotic thriller with "Lolita" vibes, as it centers on an older man and a teenage girl. But being the early '90s, it's a story where the not-so-innocent girl (Drew Barrymore, who wisely used a body double for her more graphic scenes) seduces the uninterested older gentleman (Tom Skerritt). Racy and controversial for its day, it's not quite as explicit as other movies on this list, with hardly any nudity. But the scandalous nature of the romance more than makes up for it.
A film that seems to be Barrymore's attempt to put her career as a child actor behind her, "Poison Ivy" sees her playing the highly sexual Ivy, a newcomer befriended by high school student Sylvie (Sara Gilbert). But when Ivy becomes enamored with Sylvie's father, Darryl (Skerritt), and her advances are rejected, Ivy begins to show her true, insidious colors.
Like "365 Days," "Poison Ivy" isn't highly regarded for its acting, script, or production values. Instead, it's the lurid subject matter and racy tone that made this into a cult classic.
Showgirls
Erotic thrillers seem to be the choice for actors looking to shed a wholesome image, and "Showgirls" was Elizabeth Berkley's attempt to make people forget about her role in the Saturday morning family comedy "Saved By the Bell" (only it ruined her career instead). Stripping to the skin and shaking what nature gave her, Berkley plays Nomi, a woman with dreams of becoming a star on the Las Vegas strip.
Arriving in town with little but the skimpy clothes on her back, Nomi quickly comes to the attention of Cristal (Gina Gershon), a superstar stripper at Stardust, one of the city's seedier nightclubs. As the two quickly bond, something more than a friendship develops, while Nomi is also drawn into the darker underbelly of Las Vegas, where sex, drugs, and murder run rampant.
Part thriller, part softcore pornography, part unintentional comedy, 1995's "Showgirls" is, like "365 Days," often cited as one of the worst movies ever made. But that doesn't mean it isn't a lot of fun to watch — alone, that is.
Boxing Helena
One of the more twisted erotic thrillers in the history of the genre, 1993's "Boxing Helena" is often shunned for its deranged story and sickening visuals, not to mention groan-worthy performances. But what it lacks in good taste and high quality, it more than makes up for in absolute insanity, as it tells the story of a surgeon who becomes so helplessly enamored with a woman that he holds her captive and performs unspeakable horrors on her body. And no, not the sexy kind.
Written and directed by Jennifer Chambers Lynch, the film stars Julian Sands as Dr. Nick Cavanaugh, who rescues his alluring neighbor, Helena (Sherilyn Fenn), after a car accident. But rather than get her proper medical attention, the doctor decides to hold her hostage and amputate her limbs under the auspices of saving her life. But what he really wants is to keep Helena all to himself.
With many of the same themes as "365 Days," "Boxing Helena" is far more disturbing. It may have flopped because its plot made no sense, but that's also part of what makes it so entertaining.
Bound
A queer awakening for an entire generation, "Bound" is an otherwise ordinary paint-by-numbers crime thriller about a woman who gets involved in a love triangle that also involves a mobster. But the fresh twist here — as fresh as it was in 1996 — is that the love affair is between two women. It's also notable as the first major movie from the Wachowskis, the sibling team who gave us "The Matrix" three years later.
"Bound" begins when the uptight, submissive Violet (Jennifer Tilly) meets the blue-collar, tough-as-nails Corky (Gina Gershon). Their chemistry is instantly electric, and Corky helps awaken Violet's inner badass. Complicating their relationship, however, is Violet's boyfriend Caesar (Joe Pantoliano), a violent, loud-mouthed gangster. To get him out of the way, the pair of lovebirds stage an elaborate plot to steal millions of dollars of the mob's money and pin the crime on Caesar.
A spiritual predecessor to films like "Love Lies Bleeding," "Bound" might not be the best film of its kind. But it might be the most important, as it explores LGBTQ+ issues in an era when such stories were rare, while also making our list of the best suspense movies of all time.
The Crush
Before "Clueless," Alicia Silverstone made her big screen debut in the psychological thriller "The Crush." While leaning less on eroticism and more on thrills, the film is another in the "innocent young girls who seduce older men" sub-genre. This time, the girl is even younger: Silverstone plays Adrian, a 14-year-old girl who becomes obsessed with 28-year-old Nick (Cary Elwes), who is renting a room from her parents after getting a job at a fashion magazine.
At first, what seems like an innocent teenage crush becomes anything but, and while Nick attempts to reject Adrian's advances — despite his clear attraction to her — his dismissals don't do much to dim her enthusiasm. Instead, it only makes Adrian more dangerous, as she begins to sabotage his life, attacking the women he pursues and destroying his possessions. When that still doesn't work, she's not above making wild accusations to force him into submission.
Groanworthy from the jump, there's something inherently over-the-top about Adrian's obsession in "The Crush," not unlike "365 Days."
Simple Passion
A major element of "365 Days" is how two people living very different lives must try to make their love affair work, and that's the same story at the heart of 2020's "Simple Passion." Laetitia Dosch plays Hélène, a divorced mother with a teenage son working as a university professor in Paris. While out at a social event, Hélène meets the enigmatic Alexandre (Sergei Polunin), a dashing young diplomat from Russia. The two have a whirlwind fling, with lots of explicit, steamy sex, of course.
Despite the excitement, Hélène is left wanting, unhappy with Alexandre's aloof nature and the fact that he has a wife and family back home. He regularly disappears for extended periods, which only heightens Hélène's desire. She slowly becomes more and more infatuated and in love with the mysterious Russian, desperate to turn their hot, sexual affair into a real relationship. Despite mixed reviews, this erotic drama probably entertained and aroused many who were trapped in a pandemic-related solitude.
Pleasure or Pain
While "365 Days" delves into the darker side of obsession, the 2013 erotic thriller "Pleasure or Pain" takes it further, deeply probing the world of deviant sexual behavior. Shot on what appears to be a shoestring budget, the film will give "365 Days" a run for its money when it comes to cringe.
Malena Morgan plays Victoria, a young woman and Los Angeles-based jewelry designer who becomes infatuated with a suave, wealthy ladies' man named Jack (Christos Vasilopoulos). As they get to know each other — in the biblical fashion, of course — Jack opens Victoria up to a new world of pain and pleasure, introducing her to sensations and sexual acts that she's never even heard of before. But this new sexual awakening comes with risk, and as their affair intensifies, Victoria begins to wonder if it's all really worth it.
The final film from schlock director Zalman King, whose other erotic offerings included the Mickey Rourke thriller "Wild Orchid," "Pleasure or Pain" is the quintessential "so bad it's good" movie.
Below Her Mouth
What makes "Below Her Mouth" even more interesting than its oddly suggestive title might be its production, as the film boasts an almost entirely female crew, from camera operators and editors to its writer, director, and cinematographer. Released in 2016, the film explores the nuances of lesbian love affairs, following the story of fashion designer Jasmine (Natalie Krill), who is engaged to her boyfriend Rile (Sebastian Pigott). An encounter at a lesbian bar, however, leaves Jasmine with questions about what she really wants.
It's at the bar that Jasmine meets Dallas (Erika Linder), an out-and-proud lesbian who has just walked out of her own unsatisfying relationship. Jasmine had seen Dallas working as a roofer once before, and there's an intense physical attraction, leading to a passionate affair that she cannot resist. Dallas becomes obsessed with turning Jasmine away from Rile and toward her own waiting and willing mouth — and everything below.
A film for women, by women, about women, "Below Her Mouth" won't offer much in terms of gripping drama or compelling characters. But like "365 Days," if it's the eroticism you've come for, you'll be satisfied to completion.
Killing Me Softly
"365 Days" sees a young woman beguiled by a man with a shadowy second life as a mobster. In "Killing Me Softly," something very similar takes place, as the object of a woman's desire is leading a secret life beyond the bedroom. The film, released in 2002, stars Heather Graham as Alice, an American expatriate in London who meets a mysterious man named Adam (Joseph Fiennes) while still in a relationship with a devoted boyfriend.
After a one-night encounter leaves her breathless, Alice tries to rekindle the same kind of excitement with her boyfriend, to no avail. So she leaves him for Adam, beginning a saga of love and lust that leads her down a menacing path. The more she learns about Adam's past, the more she begins to wonder if he's really the man she thought he was, as evidence piles up that he might be far more dangerous than anyone knows. But can she get out before her lust takes her completely over the edge?
Sanctuary
Erotic films can sometimes mix in elements from other genres, and the sexy 2022 psychological thriller "Sanctuary" is one of them, inserting dark humor deep into the story. Like the first portion of "365 Days," a large section of the film is set in one location as a man and woman are held together by sexual pleasure. But which one has the power in this twisted relationship?
Margaret Qualley plays a professional dominatrix named Rebecca, while Christopher Abbott plays one of her regular clients, a hotelier who has just inherited the business after the death of his father. Rebecca regularly subjects Christopher to sexually aggressive humiliation, but with his newfound role as the CEO of a hotel chain, he is looking to end their association.
When Rebecca attempts to blackmail him by threatening to expose their dirty deeds, Christopher attempts to fight back — but is unsure if it's all part of her act. As the danger escalates, though, it becomes clear that both of them have a lot to lose, and each may have to go to great lengths if they're going to come out on top.
L'Amant double (Double Lover)
Like "365 Days," the erotic thriller "Double Lover" hails from overseas: France, to be precise, where it's properly known as "L'Amant double." The title is apropos, as it involves a doppelganger that sits at the center of a disturbing sexual mystery. The film is based on a novel by acclaimed author Joyce Carol Oates, published under the title "Lives of the Twins," which should give you an idea of where the story is headed.
The 2017 movie adaptation stars Marine Vacth as Chloe, a young woman who begins experiencing bizarre health problems that her doctors can't find the cause for. She tries a psychiatrist, but ultimately winds up finding love with a therapist named Paul (Jérémie Renier).
They begin a passionate relationship that seems unstoppable, a mix of pure passion and animal lust, but the more Chloe looks into Paul's secretive life, the more upsetting the situation becomes. One day, she spots an eerie, more violent doppelganger of Paul that looks just like him. Despite this disturbing revelation, Chloe continues to be irresistibly drawn to them both, even as she is unsure of who they really are, or whether she is really safe with them.
Private Obsession
If it's the captivity of a young woman at the hands of a lustful man that got your blood flowing when watching "365 Days," look no further than "Private Obsession" for your next source of pleasure. Like an erotic version of the Wesley Snipes classic "The Fan," the film centers on a celebrity being stalked by a deranged devotee. This time, though, it's not because he loves her, but because he wants to possess her — sexually and otherwise.
Renowned supermodel Emanuelle Griffith (Shannon Whirry) has legions of panting fans all around the world. But one of them takes his obsession too far, kidnapping Griffith and keeping her hostage in his home. His goal isn't just to make her love him, but to fundamentally change her. He wants to make her more like the person he imagines her to be, rather than who she really is now that he's met the real person he's fantasized about for so long. He will do everything he can to brainwash her, and Griffith may not be able to resist.
A substandard thriller, "Private Obsession" is a typical direct-to-video sleazefest with plenty of skin and titillation to keep your eyes glued to the screen.
The Boy Next Door
We've already covered a pair of movies where a young girl becomes obsessed with an older man, but it's the other way around in "The Boy Next Door." Like "365 Days," this 2015 thriller probes the relationship of a man who becomes determined to make a woman love him. His name this time is Noah Sandborn (played by Ryan Guzman of "9-1-1" fame), and the object of his desire is a high school teacher, Claire Peterson (Jennifer Lopez).
When the mysterious young man moves in next door to Claire to care for his ailing uncle, he enrolls at her school and quickly befriends her teenage son. After being charmed into an ill-advised one-night stand with him, though, Claire finds it hard to end their physical relationship. No matter how hard she tries, Noah's efforts increase, and after he schemes his way into her classroom, Claire suddenly realizes she may be dealing with something far worse than an innocent teenage crush. And if she keeps resisting his advances, the situation could turn deadly.
It might not be one of the best in the erotic stalker genre, but "The Boy Next Door" lands somewhere closer to "365 Days" as a cheap but satisfyingly sexy thriller.