The Eric Bana Murder Mystery Miniseries You Have To Watch On Netflix

Eric Bana may be better known today for his many movie roles, from playing the hero Bruce Banner in Ang Lee's "Hulk" to the villainous Romulan Nero in 2009's "Star Trek" and Uther Pendragon in "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword." Believe it or not, though, Bana actually got his start on television in his native Australia, where after a run on the sketch comedy show "Full Frontal," he received his very own talk show, "The Eric Bana Show Live." His career has had its ups and downs, with as many failures as successes, but he remains one of the most well-respected actors in Hollywood for his ability to portray complex characters in understated but powerful performances.

Due to star alongside Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton in a Netflix action-thriller "Apex," Bana is showing no signs of slowing down. But before "Apex" arrives, Bana is back with a hit on the small screen in 2025, and his latest TV miniseries, "Untamed," is turning heads. Set in the wilds of the Yosemite National Park in California, the series comes from the mind of Mark L. Smith, the screenwriter behind such beloved films as the Oscar-winning "The Revenant" and more recently the 19th-century TV series "American Primeval."

Alongside Bana is an all-star cast that includes Sam Neill, Wilson Bethel, and Rosemarie DeWitt, which helped it rack up rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. With its national park setting you might think it's a spin-off of "Yellowstone," but it's actually one of the best murder mysteries of the year.