Washington Black Review: An Endearingly Refreshing Take On The Coming-Of-Age Drama
In "Washington Black," we're given a take on the classic bildungsroman novel, following a young boy on his journey to manhood. But in a move that's somewhat rare for the genre, it revolves around a Black child who has grown up in slavery — and perhaps even more rare, it depicts him as a multi-faceted individual whose life has been impacted by his experiences as an enslaved person, but not defined by them. With strong performances from its central cast including a charismatic Ernest Kingsley Jr. and a deeply empathetic Sterling K. Brown, "Washington Black" excels in its depiction of the community of free men in Halifax who have carved out a life for themselves on their own terms.
"Washington Black" tells the story of a young slave from Barbados named George Washington Black (played by Eddie Karanja as a child, and Kingsley Jr. as an adult) — an auspicious name that's a lot to live up to. Wash, as he is called, has his world changed forever when he crosses paths with Titch (Tom Ellis), the scientific-minded younger brother of his enslaver, Erasmus (Julian Rhind-Tutt). Titch is the kind of man who finds the practice of slavery distasteful, but at the same time is perfectly willing to accept the use of slave labor to construct and launch the prototype of his flying machine — you know the type. At any rate, he sees a hint of promise in Wash, who even as an undereducated child has a keen intellectual mind and a flair for drawing, and offers to teach him.
This is just the beginning of Wash's journey, which will take him all the way to Halifax, Nova Scotia, where he finds a free Black community that offers him a sense of belonging. Things become more complicated, however, when in relatively short order Wash falls for a light-skinned woman who has spent most of her life passing as white — the optics of which threaten Wash's safety if the two are seen in each other's company — and a team of hunters shows up to collect a decade-old bounty on Wash's head.
It's a classic adventure story
There's an energy throughout "Washington Black" that calls to mind classic adventure stories from centuries ago, where a boy sets sail, meets all manner of strange and interesting people, and ends up growing up as he sees all four corners of the world. Except, of course, that "Washington Black" has a Black protagonist, giving its lead character an identity that adds a layer of complexity to his journeys. Race and the lived experience of slavery inform all aspects of Wash's life, but at the same time, he has a sense of agency that prevents his story from treading too heavily into the all-too-familiar narrative where people of color suffer and pretty much nothing else. Wash's life has not been free from turmoil — far from it — but it's also been filled with excitement, intellectual passion, and friendship.
At the heart of "Washington Black" are the bonds of human connection, and how and why these relationships are forged. Wash sees in Titch a father figure, but he is also warned by Titch's brother that he will abandon him sooner or later — and indeed, it's hard not to get the feeling early on that Titch is only interested in an idea or a person for as long as it's novel. In Halifax, Wash finds a new role model in Medwin Harris (Sterling K. Brown), an intense leader within the Black community who has made it his responsibility to protect escaped slaves from the hunters who occasionally make the journey north. And for the first time in Wash's life, he feels romantic attachment when he meets Tanna Goff (Iola Evans), the mixed-race daughter of a scientist whose intellectual leanings are a perfect match for his own.
Wash wins over the audience immediately
The likeability of Wash goes a long way in making "Washington Black" a compelling drama. Despite the things he's been through, he has a sense of optimism about the world, a tendency to see the good in people, and to assume that everyone he encounters is as earnest as he is. His fascination with the physical world and endless curiosity make him an incredibly endearing hero. Both versions of Wash put in compelling performances — Eddie Karanja as the 11-year-old Wash is quieter and more serious but full of potential, while Ernest Kingsley Jr. has an infectious charm that makes him impossible not to root for.
From Wash to all of the supporting characters in "Washington Black," everyone feels lived in and authentic, shaped by their experiences but also determined to make their own choices in life. And as the show adroitly hops between the past and the present, we're able to get a clear understanding of what has made them into the people they are. Carefully blending a sense of adventure with more interpersonal drama, "Washington Black" is a thought-provoking and engaging production that lives up to the appeal of its source novel from Canadian author Esi Edugyan.
"Washington Black" premieres on Hulu on July 23.