Washington Black Review: An Endearingly Refreshing Take On The Coming-Of-Age Drama

In "Washington Black," we're given a take on the classic bildungsroman novel, following a young boy on his journey to manhood. But in a move that's somewhat rare for the genre, it revolves around a Black child who has grown up in slavery — and perhaps even more rare, it depicts him as a multi-faceted individual whose life has been impacted by his experiences as an enslaved person, but not defined by them. With strong performances from its central cast including a charismatic Ernest Kingsley Jr. and a deeply empathetic Sterling K. Brown, "Washington Black" excels in its depiction of the community of free men in Halifax who have carved out a life for themselves on their own terms.

"Washington Black" tells the story of a young slave from Barbados named George Washington Black (played by Eddie Karanja as a child, and Kingsley Jr. as an adult) — an auspicious name that's a lot to live up to. Wash, as he is called, has his world changed forever when he crosses paths with Titch (Tom Ellis), the scientific-minded younger brother of his enslaver, Erasmus (Julian Rhind-Tutt). Titch is the kind of man who finds the practice of slavery distasteful, but at the same time is perfectly willing to accept the use of slave labor to construct and launch the prototype of his flying machine — you know the type. At any rate, he sees a hint of promise in Wash, who even as an undereducated child has a keen intellectual mind and a flair for drawing, and offers to teach him.

This is just the beginning of Wash's journey, which will take him all the way to Halifax, Nova Scotia, where he finds a free Black community that offers him a sense of belonging. Things become more complicated, however, when in relatively short order Wash falls for a light-skinned woman who has spent most of her life passing as white — the optics of which threaten Wash's safety if the two are seen in each other's company — and a team of hunters shows up to collect a decade-old bounty on Wash's head.