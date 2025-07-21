Edward Teller: What Happened To Benny Safdie's Oppenheimer Character In Real Life?

"Oppeneheimer" took audiences by storm in the summer of 2023. One of a number of high-profile biopic adaptations released that year, it also created the perfect summer phenomenon by inadvertently creating a double feature with the summer's other major motion picture, "Barbie." The film about the mind behind the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer, went on to win best picture, best director, and best actor statues at the 2024 Academy Awards.

In "Oppenheimer," theoretical physicist Edward Teller is one of the scientists the titular scientist enlists to help build an atomic bomb before Germany does. Portrayed in the film by Benny Safdie, Teller has his own ideas regarding what kind of bomb they should be working on, proposing a hydrogen bomb that uses fusion rather than fission, but Oppenheimer isn't on board. Though Teller doesn't want to be involved after his proposal is denied, he stays on at the insistence of Oppenheimer. During the flash forward to the trial throughout the movie, audiences see Teller testifying against his boss during his security clearance hearing.

But while Teller is included the acclaimed film, what happened to the scientist after the development of the atomic bomb doesn't come up. In real life, the Hungarian physicist not only made his fusion bomb a reality, but he also became known as the father of the hydrogen bomb before becoming an outcast in the scientific community.