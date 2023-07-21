Oppenheimer's Timeline And Confusing Flashbacks Explained

In the years that followed his hiring on the Manhattan Project, events are relatively clear in their order. In 1943, Oppenheimer meets with Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh) — historically, she died in January of the following year, though Nolan moves it up a few months to coincide with Niels Bohr's (Kenneth Branagh) "early" Christmas party. The film accurately maintains the July 16 Trinity Test date in 1945 and the August 6 date of Hiroshima's bombing. When Robert Downey Jr.'s Lewis Strauss enters the picture, events get harder to keep track of.

As stated in the film, Strauss and Oppenheimer met on the Princeton University campus in 1947. Historically, the incident in which Oppenheimer humiliated him in front of the General Advisory Committee occurred two years later. The closed-door, round-table meeting in which Strauss, Oppenheimer, and several other members of the military and scientific communities discuss a response to Soviet nuclear advancement is harder to pin down. It's seemingly a reimagining of the "Oppenheimer Panel" meetings that occurred between 1952 and 1953 while at the same time apparently addressing the first Soviet Atomic Bomb test, which occurred in August of 1949. In the film, it appears this scene took place in 1949.

The newspaper announcing President Truman's (Gary Oldman) embrace of the Hydrogen Bomb program places Strauss' reveal of Klaus Fuchs' (Christopher Denham) betrayal sometime in 1950. Oppenheimer's AEC security hearing took place in 1954, while Strauss' senate confirmation hearing took place five years later in 1959.

In addition to chronic flashbacks and flashforwards, audiences must also contend with some scenes being in color while others are presented in black-and-white. This may also throw audiences in disarray, but there's a handy explanation for that, too. Insider explained how scenes in color are supposed to be from Oppenheimer's point of view. Meanwhile, anything in black-and-white is from the perspective of Lewis Strauss.

In three hours, "Oppenheimer" dramatizes more than three decades of history. Needless to say, you're forgiven for getting lost in time every once in a while.