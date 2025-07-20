The Pop Superstar Who Almost Played Rachel McAdams' Character In The Notebook

There were rumors of disharmony on set, but it turns out that the only cast member from "The Notebook" Ryan Gosling had beef with was none other than Rachel McAdams, his lead co-star. As pros should do, they aired out their issues with one another and things were fine after that, with the two even dating for a time. And, of course, the work they did on "The Notebook" speaks for itself, as it would go on to be considered a modern romance movie classic. It leads one to wonder whether or not Gosling would've had better luck with the other woman who was not only in contention for the part of Allie, but was almost chosen.

That woman was none other than pop sensation Britney Spears, who at the time had just begun dipping her toe into acting but was still largely known for her music. In fact, Spears and Gosling had a history — they appeared in two seasons of "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club" together, along with Christina Aguilera, Keri Russell, and a few other future famous people. And to hear the casting director of "The Notebook" tell it, McAdams only narrowly won the role over Spears.