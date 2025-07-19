What Is The Golden Buzzer On America's Got Talent?

"America's Got Talent" needs no introduction when it comes to name recognition, with the reality competition series running in a high-profile pack alongside the likes of "American Idol" and "Dancing With the Stars." The unique talent show, which debuted in 2006, features an assortment of participants showing off their skills, ranging from singing and dancing to magic, ventriloquism, and everything in between. Each contestant hopes to impress the panel of judges in order to advance to the next round, and ultimately the finals. Within that structure there's the coveted Golden Buzzer, which has become an iconic part of the show.

The Golden Buzzer is an oversized, gold-hued button that can be dramatically pushed to allow an act to bypass the rest of the judged rounds and go straight to the fan-voted quarter-finals when one of the judges (or anyone with access to the Golden Buzzer) deems the act indispensable. It was introduced in Season 9, and while the rules for it have changed over the years, it remains a mainstay of the show, for better or worse. For Season 20 — which is airing at the time of this writing — each judge (plus the host, Terry Crews) gets to press two Golden Buzzers during the audition rounds, ultimately sending 10 acts on the fast-track to potential victory.