15 TV Shows Like New Girl That Will Keep You Entertained

Let's get this out of the way: "New Girl" is a phenomenal show with a terrible title. (If we're being incredibly fair here, the original title was "Chicks and D*cks," which is arguably a lot worse.) One of the best network TV comedies that doesn't get nearly enough attention, "New Girl," which was created by Liz Meriwether, centers around the titular "new girl" Jessica Day (Zooey Deschanel), who finds out her awful boyfriend is cheating on her and ends up moving into a loft with guys looking for a new roommate. Those guys — Nick Miller (Jake Johnson), Ernie "Coach" Tagliaboo (Damon Wayans Jr., who only sticks around for the pilot), Winston Bishop (Lamorne Morris), and Schmidt (Max Greenfield) — end up welcoming Jess and her best friend, fashion model Cece Parikh (Hannah Simone), into the fray.

Simply put, "New Girl" is an excellent ensemble comedy with an outstanding main cast, some really unbelievable guest stars (Prince and Taylor Swift appeared on the show, albeit not in the same episode), and a ton of great running gags (Winston's inability to complete a jigsaw puzzle comes to mind, as does Nick's zombie novel and the ever-shifting in-universe game "True American"). So what if you've already binged "New Girl" a bunch of times and need to try something new? Here are 15 shows like "New Girl" you should check out.