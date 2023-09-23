The Good Place Season 1 Twist Shook The Cast So Much Kristen Bell Had To Film It

Like all the viewers who tuned in to learn that Eleanor and her friends were really in the Bad Place, the cast was equally shocked. Mike Schur told Entertainment Weekly that he waited as long as possible to share the news with most of the cast members. Though most of the cast felt a meta connection with their characters after learning this information, it wasn't Schur's intention to torture his employees like the demons in the Bad Place.

"Their performances were going to be exactly what they should be without knowing it, so it didn't seem like there was any actual benefit to telling them outside of, like, friendship," Schur confessed. Schur considered telling the cast sooner only because of an ethical issue. The best season of "The Good Place" hinges on Eleanor cramming for Ethics, thinking it will somehow balance the scales and allow her a place in heaven if she becomes a better person. Ultimately, Schur decided that ethics didn't factor into his decision. "It was a creative issue and that made me feel better about the decision," he explained.

Kristen Bell's hope that her costars' reactions would provide hilarious entertainment fell short of the mark, but William Jackson Harper did confess that the experience was good for this process. "It was good not to know until the very end," he said. "It's just part of the character to not know."